Photos: Disneyland visitors get out their mouse ears and flock back to the park

Robert Gauthier, Hugo Martín
ANAHEIM CA APRIL 30, 2021 - The first park visitors are greeted by cast members inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year on Friday, April 30, 2021. The reopening of Disneyland, which was shut down in March of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ``is a monumental day for Anaheim,&#39;&#39; city spokesman Mike Lyster said.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The first park visitors are greeted inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Break out those mouse ears — the house that Mickey built is open.

Eager parkgoers began lining up hours before Disneyland’s official 9 a.m. opening time, and a cheer greeted the announcement that the temperature-check station would start processing them for admission about an hour early. To prevent crowding in Disneyland’s Main Street area, park employees waved in the admitted guests and invited them to freely roam the grounds.

In the 66-year history of Disneyland, the theme park has been shut for extreme circumstances only a few times — after the assassination of President Kennedy and following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, for example — but before the pandemic struck in March 2020, none of those closures lasted longer than a day.

First in

Two girls break into a run
The first park visitors are on the run inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Emotions run high

A parkgoer breaks down in tears
Park visitors get emotional inside Disneyland. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Two parkgoers kiss.
A couple recreates the famous Alfred Eisenstaedt V-J Day photo as they arrive at the park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Getting cast members fired up

Two men bump elbows
Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger elbow-bumps a park employee before the reopening. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Camera ready

Workers take pictures before visitors arrive
Employees record the moment as the park prepares to reopen. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

