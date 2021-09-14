New photos of ‘dog-bone’ asteroid reveal that it’s truly weird

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Metcalfe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The most detailed telescope photographs yet of the asteroid Kleopatra — named after the ancient Egyptian queen — clearly show its weird “dog-bone” shape, and astronomers say their studies of it could yield clues about the solar system.

The latest observations of the asteroid, more than 125 million miles from Earth in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, have allowed scientists to more accurately measure Kleopatra’s unusual shape and mass — and it’s turned out to be about a third lighter than expected, which gives clues to its composition and formation.

“Asteroids are not inert bodies but complex mini-geological worlds,” said Franck Marchis, a senior planetary astronomer at the SETI Institute in California and the lead author of a new study of Kleopatra published this month in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics. “Kleopatra and other weird asteroids are natural laboratories to challenge our knowledge of the solar system and make us think outside the box.”

Kleopatra was discovered in 1880 and draws its name from the original spelling of Cleopatra in the Greek alphabet. It’s relatively large for an asteroid and was observed by Earth-based telescopes for decades to determine its orbit around the sun. Its peculiar shape was only confirmed by radar about 10 years ago.

The latest photographs from the European Southern Observatory’s powerful Very Large Telescope in northern Chile provide more detail of its strange shape — with two large lobes connected by a thick “neck,” so that it distinctly resembles a bone.

Kleopatra is roughly 160 miles end to end — about the size of New Jersey — and weighs more than 3,300 trillion tons. It rotates roughly every five hours, and astronomers predict if it rotated much faster its lobes might spin apart.

Image: Dog Bone Asteroid (European Southern Observatory)
Image: Dog Bone Asteroid (European Southern Observatory)

Marchis said Kleopatra’s unusual shape is a clue to its composition. “It’s probably a loosely bound asteroid, made of rubble of iron material,” he said in an email.

The researchers think it may have formed from the debris of an impact between larger asteroids that took place billions of years ago.

A team led by Marchis announced in 2008 that their observations showed Kleopatra also has two small moons, each a few miles across, which they dubbed Alexhelios and Cleoselene after two of the Egyptian queens’ children.

Image: Dog Bone Asteroid (European Southern Observatory)
Image: Dog Bone Asteroid (European Southern Observatory)

It’s not unusual for asteroids to have moons, or to form “binary systems” where two asteroids orbit each other. At least 15 asteroids in the main belt are known to have moons, and more than 400 orbiting pairs of asteroids have been found, Marchis said.

The latest observations have allowed astronomers to make detailed measurements of the orbits of the moons around Kleopatra, he said, which suggest they are ancient conglomerations of rubble spun off from the main asteroid — in other words, Kleopatra may have “given birth” to its children.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scenes of 9/11 across the nation, world

    There were reflections on a day of remembrance 20 years after the 9/11 attacks.

  • NFL Week 2 best bets: Breaking down Chargers-Cowboys and four intriguing opening lines

    Recency bias is a betting hazard, never more so than after Week 1 of the NFL season. VSiN's experts look at four opening lines especially prone to overreaction.

  • Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. In a sometimes contentious hearing Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken sought to blunt complaints from angry GOP lawmakers about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s actions to evacuate Americans and others.

  • Mars: Nasa rover's rock cores were 'highest priority samples'

    Nasa's Perseverance rover was last week commanded to acquire two significant rock samples on Mars.

  • Humans Could Develop a Sixth Sense, Scientists Say

    This skill will help you "see" in the dark.

  • A wave of e-commerce logistics startups is threatening to break the UPS and FedEx duopoly

    FedEx and UPS are making changes that are upsetting the status quo and driving new players, and millions in venture capital into package delivery.

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.

  • Alabama man dies after hospital contacts 43 ICUs in 3 states, family says

    “He would not want any other family to go through what his did,” his family said.

  • Czech gunmaker set to ride Colt into new markets

    It's a legendary name from the Wild West. Colt guns were a part of so many stories. The one that killed outlaw Billy the Kid recently sold at auction for $6 million. But the company hasn't fared so well. Back in 2015 it had to file for bankruptcy protection. Now it's been taken over by Czech firm CZG. And the new owners see it as a ticket to new markets. Jan Drahota is CZG group chairman: "Everybody knows Colt, everybody on the market knows Colt and everybody knows what happened to the brand over the last 15 to 20 years. And when we started to discuss the potential acquisition back in November 2020...we were very excited about it because we believe that there is many things to be done."Colt will allow CZG to expand production and compete for U.S. military contracts, as it can now satisfy "Buy in America" rules. It also gets more exposure to foreign military markets, including the UK and Canada. As a result, the Czech firm aims to double it and Colt's combined revenue to around $1 billion within a few years. That would put it on a par with another old name, Smith & Wesson. CZG shares have surged 60% this year as investors welcomed the acquisition. But some analysts say the revenue goal looks ambitious. One told Reuters that hitting the target will require a significant expansion of production, and U.S. retail demand to stay strong. Whatever happens though, a name from the history books looks set to write a few new chapters.

  • At least 20 civilians are believed to have been killed by Taliban in rebel stronghold of Panjshir, report says

    Despite Taliban assurances that there wouldn't be targeted revenge killings, reports from the ground appear to differ.

  • Passing grade: Seahawks new offense looks great in opener

    Of all the uncertainty that followed the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, the biggest unknown was left unanswered until Week 1. What would that new offense brought by Shane Waldron look like with Russell Wilson in command? For one week, and against a pretty good opponent, that new offense looked dangerous with Wilson posting one of the most efficient games of his career, throwing four touchdowns in the 28-16 win over Indianapolis.

  • Rain fell on Greenland’s ice sheet for the first time ever known. Alarms should ring

    Climate scientists believe that if Greenland continues to rapidly melt, tens of millions of people around the world could face yearly flooding and displacement by 2030 ‘If the people of Miami, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, Lagos, Bangkok and New York are not concerned, they should be.’ Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images Many people believed he couldn’t do it. Ski across the Greenland ice sheet, a vast, unmapped, high-elevation plateau of ice and snow? Madness. But Fridtjof Nansen, a young Norwegian,

  • Researchers Find Hidden Secrets in Rare Old Arthurian Legend

    Researchers in England translated very rare old fragments of an Arthurian legend about Merlin the Magician. And they contained some big secrets. The post Researchers Find Hidden Secrets in Rare Old Arthurian Legend appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The Covid spike in highly vaccinated Israel holds grim omens for other economies

    Israel's vaccination drive was a shining model. But its late-summer Covid-19 spike holds reasons for other countries to worry about coronavirus surges in their own near futures.

  • Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

    Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.

  • SpaceX launches 51 Starlinks into polar orbit

    The California launch will help expand Starlink internet service at higher latitudes.

  • Watch Live as the Inspiration4 Crew Launches to Space for the First All-Civilian Orbital Mission

    Credit - Are you ready to go to space? Join TIME and Netflix as we bring you the launch of Inspiration4—the first-ever all-civilian orbital mission—live. The Inspiration4 crew, including mission commander Jared Issacman, mission pilot and geoscience professor Dr. Sian Proctor, payload specialist and Lockheed Martin aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski, and medical officer and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital physician assistant Hayley Arceneaux, has been training for the mission for months.

  • First the billionaire space race. Now maybe a billionaire longevity race

    To me the billionaire space race is an obvious good. The resulting decline in launch costs, for instance, is nudging dreams of a multi-trillion-dollar orbital economy and space-based solar power a bit closer to reality. Of course, people who loathe billionaires and despise capitalism have attempted to frame the investments by people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as evidence of indifference toward what happens to their home planet. Hey, why should they care if climate change ravages the Earth,

  • Squirrels have personality traits similar to humans, new study shows

    Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.

  • Atlantis, Which No Serious Historian Thinks Existed, Is Making People Insane on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find