Photos: Dozens of homes damaged after tornadoes, severe storms sweep through Florida

Severe storms swept across Florida on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes ahead of the holiday weekend.
Up to 70 homes were damaged in Zephyrhills, Florida, on Thursday morning as severe storms rolled through. Paso County Emergency Management said that this damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.
Three tornadoes were reported elsewhere in Florida during Thursday's storms, but no significant damage was reported.
Only one injury was reported in Polk County, Florida, following the tornadoes.
(Photo/Polk Fire Rescue)
Drenching downpours also soaked the Sunshine State on Thursday, leading to localized flooding.
Sarasota, Florida, was one of the wettest spots in the state, picking up over 4 inches of rain. Orlando also picked up over 3 inches of rain, which is more than the city typically sees in all of December.
Possible #tornado damage near Warner University in southern Polk County, Florida. @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/hJ2xxIEpeh— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) December 20, 2018
MORE: Photos of wind damage I got from another resident of Lake Forest Estates. @Pasco_FL_OEM officials tell me they have confirmed this was a straight line wind event, NOT a tornado | @10NewsWTSP #flwx pic.twitter.com/EZJIpTQNrz— Phil Buck (@Phil_Buck) December 20, 2018
Straight-line winds up to 60mph damaged 70 homes today at Forest Lakes Estate Community in Zephyrhills. The NWS says straight-line winds can be just as damaging as tornadoes. Thankfully no one was injured! @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/jRaB8UTRye— Wendi Lane (@Wendilanetv) December 20, 2018
Roof peeled off by straight line winds in Zephyrhills. pic.twitter.com/ObgeVplb5L— holly gregory (@hollygregory33) December 20, 2018