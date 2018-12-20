Photos: Dozens of homes damaged after tornadoes, severe storms sweep through Florida

Severe storms swept across Florida on Thursday, damaging dozens of homes ahead of the holiday weekend.

Up to 70 homes were damaged in Zephyrhills, Florida, on Thursday morning as severe storms rolled through. Paso County Emergency Management said that this damage was caused by straight-line winds, not a tornado.

Three tornadoes were reported elsewhere in Florida during Thursday's storms, but no significant damage was reported.

Only one injury was reported in Polk County, Florida, following the tornadoes.

