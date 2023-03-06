These Before And After Photos Of Drew Barrymore's Messy Bedroom Will Bring You Absolute Peace And Joy

Reuters

If South Korea's big boom in dating and relationship reality TV shows is anything to go by, the country's interest in romance has never been greater. There's a plethora of shows matchmaking young single people, but also, notably, a growing number highlighting South Korea's increasing acceptance of non-traditional relationships that don't revolve around marriage and starting a family. "Living Together without Marriage", for example, focuses on couples who have chosen not to tie the knot and "His Man" is one of two shows featuring LGBTQ people.