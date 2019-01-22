Photos From Our Drive of the New 2020 Porsche 911
The new 992-generation Carrera S and 4S' familiarity masks significant re-engineering.
Every new 911 is greeted with the same sort of skepticism as lacto-fermented hot sauce. Just as you might wonder what's wrong with hot sauce that fermentation-sorry, lacto-fermentation-could possibly make better, the 911 is never something fans think needs changing. Leave it alone, Porsche. We're still choking down the whole water-cooling bit.
