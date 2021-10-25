In photos: Drought-stricken California lashed by heavy rains, flooding and mudslides

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.

The big picture: "Atmospheric river" storms, associated with a record-strong "bomb cyclone" offshore from the Pacific Northwest, have brought flooding and mudslides to parts of California that were razed by recent wildfires and in severe drought. It's also caused widespread power outages in California and Washington state.

A pedestrian walks on a flooded street on October 24, 2021 in Kentfield, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tree workers cut up a tree that fell across a road in Ross, California, on Oct. 24. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The swollen San Anselmo creek touches the bottom of businesses on October 24, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A truck driving through a flooded street in Mill Valley, California, on Oct. 24. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

