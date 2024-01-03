Photos: Duke basketball defeats Syracuse

Ethan Hyman

The Duke men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse 86-66 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Five Blue Devil players scored in double figures.

Keeping checking back for more photos from the game.

Duke’s Jared McCain (0) celebrates as a timeout is called during the second half of Duke’s 86-66 victory over Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Duke’s Jared McCain (0) celebrates as a timeout is called during the second half of Duke’s 86-66 victory over Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) drives past Syracuse’s Justin Taylor (5) during the first half of Duke’s game against Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) drives past Syracuse’s Justin Taylor (5) during the first half of Duke’s game against Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Syracuse’s Quadir Copeland (24) is called for the foul on Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) during the first half of Duke’s game against Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
Syracuse’s Quadir Copeland (24) is called for the foul on Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) during the first half of Duke’s game against Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Recommended Stories