The No. 21-ranked Duke men’s basketball team hosts Hofstra on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils remain without sophomore point guard Tyrese Proctor, who suffered a sprained ankle during Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech on Dec. 2.

Duke will next face Baylor at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.

Duke’s Jared McCain defends Hofstra’s Jaquan Carlos during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach drives between Hofstra’s Jaquan Carlos and Jacco Fritz during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and Jaylen Blakes help up Jeremy Roach during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Hofstra on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Caleb Foster is pressured by Hofstra’s Jaquan Carlos during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski shoots over Hofstra’s Jacco Fritz during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.