Duke men’s basketball beats UNC Pembroke 109-64 in an exhibition match-up at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Durham, N.C.

Kyle Filipowski led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points.

The Blue Devils will open regular season play when they face Dartmouth on Nov. 6.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor and UNC Pembroke’s Dallas Gardner dive after a loose ball during the first half of the Blue Devils’ exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell dunks during the first half of the Blue Devils’ exhibition game against UNC Pembroke on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski shoots over UNC Pembroke’s Steven Lassiter during the first half of the Blue Devils’ exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Caleb Foster drives past UNC Pembroke’s Steven Lassiter during the second half of the Blue Devils’ 109-64 exhibition win on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski drives baseline against UNC Pembroke’s Bradlee Haskell during the second half of the Blue Devils’ 109-64 exhibition win on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.