North Carolina hosts the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, February, 3, 2024 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC

The first match up of the season is for first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

North Carolina is led by RJ Davis who is averaging 21.5 points per game, Duke by Kyle Filipowski averaging 17.5 points per game.

UNC’s RJ Davis drives against the defense of Duke’s Jared McCain in first half action in the Smith Center, Saturday night, Feb. 3, 2024.