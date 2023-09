The No. 17-ranked Blue Devils face No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils have won their first four games by 21 points or more. Notre Dame lost 17-14 to Ohio State last weekend.

ESPN’s College Football GameDay football pregame show is in Durham for the first time.

Check back throughout the game for more photos.

Duke’s Jordan Waters is brought down by Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke’s Terry Moore is brought down by the Notre Dame defense during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke’s DeWayne Carter (90) yells as he takes the field for pre-game warmups prior to the Blue Devils’ game against Notre Dame at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke head coach Mike Elko greets ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit prior to the Blue Devils’ game against Notre Dame at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Duke fans cheer as players take the field for pre-game warmups prior to the Blue Devils’ game against Notre Dame at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com