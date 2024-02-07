PHOTOS: Early signs of spring spotted around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coming down with a case of spring fever? These early signs of spring spotted around downtown Portland won’t help anyone overcome the need for spring.

These budding blooms and the occasional pop of color come just three weeks after the icy, Arctic blast that overtook the Pacific Northwest in January. That blast of below average temperatures hasn’t put a stop to the spring growth this year.

Flowers like Japanese camellia and hellebore flowers typically bloom during the colder months of the year. So, that’s not as spring-like as the shoots of daffodils, fuzzy buds of magnolias appearing, or the pop of green on some limbs. These sights are more indicative of the spring season, but are early signs of spring that start to crop up around the Pacific Northwest during the month of February.

Rose of winter seen blooming in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

Magnolia trees seen with fuzzy buds in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

Rose of winter seen blooming in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

Daffodils shooting out of the cold earth in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

Hellebore blooming in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

A pop of green seen on winter limb in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

Viburnum flower blooming in downtown Portland on February 6, 2024 (courtesy Josh Cozart)

The slow crawl out of winter remains as cooler conditions are still possible. Winter doesn’t officially end until March 19, 2024. For now, the few sights of spring seen in the Pacific Northwest will help cure Portland’s spring fever.

