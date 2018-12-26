Photos: Earthquake near Mt. Etna causes injuries in Sicily

Following the recent eruption of Mt. Etna, an earthquake caused damage and injuries in eastern Sicily, Italy, during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake was registered as a magnitude 5.1 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Italy's national seismology institute recorded the quake with a magnitude of 4.8.

The earthquake occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday local time (9:19 p.m. EST, Tuesday) and was one of the roughly 1,000 tremors that have been linked to Mt. Etna's eruption earlier this week.

The epicenter was just north of Catania.

