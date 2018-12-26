Photos: Earthquake near Mt. Etna causes injuries in Sicily

Following the recent eruption of Mt. Etna, an earthquake caused damage and injuries in eastern Sicily, Italy, during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake was registered as a magnitude 5.1 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Italy's national seismology institute recorded the quake with a magnitude of 4.8.

The earthquake occurred at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday local time (9:19 p.m. EST, Tuesday) and was one of the roughly 1,000 tremors that have been linked to Mt. Etna's eruption earlier this week.

The epicenter was just north of Catania.

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

Salvatore Allegra

Debris of a partially collapsed house sit on the street in Fleri, Sicily, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Salvatore Allegra

The remains of a collapsed structure are backdropped by plumes of smoke coming out Mount Etna volcano in Fleri, Sicily, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Salvatore Allegra

A man carries his belongings as he walks past debris of a partially collapsed house in Fleri, Sicily, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Salvatore Allegra

A collapsed wall is cordoned off as Italian Civil Protection volunteers gather in Fleri, Sicily, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Salvatore Allegra

Debris sit on the street in front of an heavily damaged house in Fleri, Sicily, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

No damage or injuries were reported in Catania, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Minor injuries and some damage to buildings occurred in other communities of eastern Sicily.

At least 10 people were injured, the AP stated. Reuters, however, reports the number of injured stands at around 30.

The epicenter of the earthquake on Wednesday morning in Sicily is shown above. (Image/USGS)


The ash emission from Mt. Etna ceased on Tuesday evening, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center. The volcano was still exhibiting signs of explosive activity.

