Photos of empty shelves, long lines at grocery stores around the world reveal real panic as the spread of coronavirus intensifies

A giant line formed outside a Costco store in Honolulu on Saturday after the Hawaii Department of Health advised residents to stock up on food and necessities earlier in the week.

Reuters/Duane Tanouye

Consumers around the world are flocking to grocery stores to stock up long-lasting food items and basics as panic over coronavirus grows.

Local authorities and government leaders have told consumers not to panic but many are preparing for the worst.

These photos show empty shelves and long lines at various grocery stores in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australasia.

Shoppers around the world are heading to grocery stores to stock up on food and basics as fear over the spread of coronavirus grows.

While local authorities and government leaders in various parts of the world have urged consumers not to panic and have advised that there is no need to stock up, many are still preparing for the worst.

These photos depict some of the scenes at stores across countries impacted by the virus:

After the first coronavirus death was first reported in Wuhan, China in January and the virus began to spread, reports of empty supermarket shelves in nearby areas started to appear on social media.

Walmart China 4 More





Courtesy of @ChinaMidnight via Twitter

Shoppers in the cities of Wuhan and Zhudhai shared videos and photographs showing the bare store shelves at local Walmart stores. "Things are getting desperate," one shopper wrote on Twitter, as reported by Business Insider's Bethany Biron.

And as the virus spread elsewhere in the weeks that followed, shoppers around the globe started to react in the same way.

Hong Kong coronavirus More





REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Local news organizations reported that Hong Kong supermarkets had begun selling out of certain long-lasting food items and hygiene products in early February after rumors circulated online that supplies could run out because of the slowdown of factories in mainland China.

Hong Kong supermarket More





AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Source: South China Morning Post

The government insisted that suppliers were not impacted by the virus...

Hong Kong coronavirus More





AP Photo/Kin Cheung

...but consumers continued to stock up.

Toilet paper Hong Kong More