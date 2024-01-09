PHOTOS: Explosion at Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth

An explosion in a basement restaurant of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows on the first and second floors and scattered debris hundreds of feet around the 20-story building. At least 20 people were injured, authorities said.

The explosion at the historic Waggoner Building at 810 Houston St. rocked downtown shortly after 3:30 p.m. The hotel opened less than a year ago.

Witnesses said people were taken out on stretchers and others had blood on their face.

Gov. Greg Abbott offered state support to local officials.

The rear of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth where a powerful explosion Monday afternoon injured at least 11 people. This view is the west side of the Waggoner Building, where there’s a surface parking lot.

An explosion rocked the Sandman Hotel at 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. This view is from the Houston Place Lofts.

An explosion rocked the Sandman Hotel at 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. This view is from the Houston Place Lofts.

An explosion rocked the Sandman Hotel at 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. This view is from the Houston Place Lofts.

An explosion rocked the Sandman Hotel at 810 Houston St. in downtown Fort Worth on Monday. This view is from the Houston Place Lofts.

A powerful explosion blew out the ground floor of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2023.

A view inside the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, shown in July a few months after the hotel opened on Houston Street

An explosion blew out the ground floor of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2024. At least 11 people were injured.

An explosion blew out the ground floor of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2024. At least 11 people were injured.

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, TX at the Sandman Hotel



According to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/8V1SHhZrgz — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) January 8, 2024

#BREAKING- Possible gas explosion at Sandman Hotel on Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth. Witness in another building blocks away tells us he heard a loud Boom. pic.twitter.com/oUVAPBNmWt — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) January 8, 2024

#BREAKING: Significant Explosion has taken place at a Hotel with mass casualty incident declared



#FortWorth | #Texas



Currently, numerous authorities and other law enforcement personnel are on the scene of a significant gas explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel in… pic.twitter.com/63bd2c7qnb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024

BREAKING: Moment captured after major gas explosion at Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth, Texaspic.twitter.com/LBXwI6tCOM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024