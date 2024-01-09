PHOTOS: Explosion at Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion in a basement restaurant of the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows on the first and second floors and scattered debris hundreds of feet around the 20-story building. At least 20 people were injured, authorities said.
The explosion at the historic Waggoner Building at 810 Houston St. rocked downtown shortly after 3:30 p.m. The hotel opened less than a year ago.
Witnesses said people were taken out on stretchers and others had blood on their face.
Gov. Greg Abbott offered state support to local officials.
Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, TX at the Sandman Hotel
According to Medstar, at least 11 people are injured. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/8V1SHhZrgz
— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) January 8, 2024
#BREAKING- Possible gas explosion at Sandman Hotel on Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth. Witness in another building blocks away tells us he heard a loud Boom. pic.twitter.com/oUVAPBNmWt
— Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) January 8, 2024
#BREAKING: Significant Explosion has taken place at a Hotel with mass casualty incident declared
#FortWorth | #Texas
Currently, numerous authorities and other law enforcement personnel are on the scene of a significant gas explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel in… pic.twitter.com/63bd2c7qnb
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024
BREAKING: Moment captured after major gas explosion at Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth, Texaspic.twitter.com/LBXwI6tCOM
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024