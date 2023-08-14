PHOTOS: First day of school in Fort Worth over the decades from Star-Telegram archive

While so much in Fort Worth has changed in the past 80 years, one thing remains the same — the excitement (or terror?) of the first day of school.

Our Star-Telegram photographers have covered the end-of-summer ritual of opening day in Tarrant County for as long as we’ve had cameras. That works out to be a lot of crying kindergartners over the decades.

Here are some entertaining “first day of school” photos from the Star-Telegram archive, going back to the 1940s. Recognize any of the teachers or old campuses? Perhaps you’ll spot someone you know.

Aug. 30, 1971: School time again at Rosedale Park Elementary and the first yellow school bus brought these children. Teachers and parents and administration officials were on hand to give directions and assistance. Only the usual first morning confusion made short delays in school openings.

Sept. 3, 1958: Lots of sophomores, first year students at Paschal High School, estimated at 800 nearly filled the auditorium.

Aug. 9, 2000: Nicolas Anderson kept a brave face on until it was time for his mom and dad, Trent and Annie Anderson, to leave teacher Cheryl Young’s classroom. His mother comforts Nicolas, who, almost as soon as she left the room, was happily coloring away with his new classmates. This was the first day of school for students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary in the Mansfield ISD.

Sept. 7, 1954: Six-year-old Ronnie Harrison cried as his mother carried him from his first day at Crestwood Elementary School. Ronnie is the son of Master Sergeant and Mrs. Raymond Harrison of Carswell Air Force Base.

Aug. 30, 1971: These five second-graders at Versia Williams Elementary, formerly Riverside, were all smiles this morning as they waited in the office for room assignments. Most of the children assigned to Riverside cluster school were in their rooms without delay, however, and the school’s principal, Clyde Johnson, said there were no more problems than on any other opening day.

Aug. 5, 2002: Kindergartners Sasawat Satumtira, 5, and Muhammad Khan, 5, find they have a love of making funny faces in common on the first day of school at Bluebonnet Elementary School in Fort Worth. The boys were waiting with the rest of Samantha Davis’ class to continue their tour of the brand new school in Keller ISD.

Aug. 30, 1971: Oakhurst Elementary Principal Donald D. Couch, right, offered assistance along the Riverside cluster bus route as a mother assisted her son on board a bus. Couch drove along the route, stopping occasionally to speak with waiting children.

Aug. 14, 2000: Mary Jane Wood tells her kindergarten students to give themselves a pat on the back after a successful first day of school at Western Hills Primary School, a new campus.

Sept. 8, 1952: “When classes ended Monday afternoon, teacher Mary Chilton Potts had only tired feet and a small apple to show for her day’s work. The apple, which came too late for lunch, was a gift from a Mary Louise Philips, an elementary student.”

Aug. 24, 2015: With first-day jitters, a timid Isaac Lugo, reluctant to go in to class, peeks around the doorway of his kindergarten classroom as school children returned to school at Diamond Hill Elementary in Fort Worth.

Aug. 30, 1971: Superintendent Julius Truelson, center, and business manager Eugene Hightower looked in on the second grade class of Mrs. Virginia Wells at Versa Williams Elementary.

Sept. 7, 1954: Pupils at Glencrest Elementary School were all ready to go to their classrooms before the 9 a.m. starting time Tuesday, opening day for Fort Worth school children. Miss Loraine McMillon, principal of the new school, is pointing to the clock.

Aug. 28, 1953: Paul Steinmetz, Carolyn Steinmetz and their mother Mrs. A.P. Steinmetz. Carolyn is starting her first day of first grade at S.S. Dillow School. The Steinmetz family lived at 1828 Arch.

Sept. 11, 1941: The new Sagamore Hill Elementary School on the first day with 172 students from first through sixth grade. Sixth-grade teacher, Miss Mary Ferguson, is shown standing at the chalkboard. She is teaching her pupils about common denominators.

Sept. 4, 1940: The first day of school at Alexander Hogg Elementary is opening with a scene that is probably typical across Fort Worth. Left to right are, Donald Leach, Billie Ruth Valentine and Miss Beulah Johnson. Donald, 10, is trying the old-fashioned custom of bringing his new teacher a shiny red apple. Billie Ruth, 11, is trying a different approach. Her friendship offering is a bouquet of daisies.

Aug. 12, 1999: Meeting her new pupil, teacher Nancy Daniels talks to kindergartner Perla Lujan on the first day of school for Arlington public schools. Roark welcomed about 600 students to school, along with a lot of parents.

Aug. 9, 2000: Robin Kelly gets ready to plant a smooch on daughter Andraya Kelly’s forehead in Cheryl Young’s kindergarten class at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in the Mansfield ISD.

Sept. 7, 1954: Children at the Pleasant Run School had a completed cafeteria in which to eat their lunch on opening day. The cafeteria, opened last year, was completed this year. Serving the children in line is Mrs. Roy Thomas.

Sept. 11, 1945: Second-graders Mary Fides McKee and Benny Smith are shown acting differently to the first day of school. Mary is trying out a pen, while Benny appears bored with it all.

Sept. 5, 1980: Non-citizens are seen in the office of Denver Avenue Elementary (since renamed Rufino Mendoza Sr. Elementary) in Fort Worth with their children on the first day of school. Children of non-citizens were able to register for school as a result of a July 1980 federal court ruling that they cannot be excluded from Texas schools or forced to pay tuition. The court concluded that education was a state function and should be provided to all.

Sept. 5, 1980: The daughter of an undocumented worker on the first day of school with Denver Avenue Elementary School (since renamed Rufino Mendoza Sr. Elementary) in Fort Worth, with teacher Rosemary Saldana. Children of non-citizens were able to register for school as a result of a July 1980 federal court ruling that they cannot be excluded from Texas schools or forced to pay tuition. The court concluded that education was a state function and should be provided to all.

Sept. 5, 1963: Front steps of Lily B. Clayton Elementary School when the first African-American student enrolled in the all-white school. Kenneth Ray Blakey, age 6, is accompanied by his mother Connie Blakey as they enter the school on the first day.

Sept. 15, 1952: “Motorists beware — a new type of school zone sign was put into use this week at schools located on or near some of the major traffic arteries. Here, two Springdale School fourth-graders, Janie Martin, 3817 Kimbo Road, and Sheila Ann William, 3821 Kimbo Road, are escorted across N.E. 28th Street by Motor Officer Milton Ellis.

Sept. 14, 1953: Three students of the Fort Worth Opportunity Center, located at East Van Zandt Elementary School, prepare to board a Red Cross station wagon. The Red Cross is providing transportation where needed for students attending the center. Mrs. Julian Read, left, motor service driver, and Mrs. Wanda Neely, Red Cross gray lady, took the youngsters home after the first day of classes.

Sept. 6, 1950: Vernon Winslett and Theresa Carrell, who have been classmates from the first grade to Paschal High School’s senior class, pause in the hallway on opening day to discuss daily schedules.

Aug. 25, 2014: Sixth-grader Morgan Nguyn, 11, high-fives Principal Mike Wyrick in Southlake. Monday was the first day of school for Durham Intermediate School students and the new principal.

Sept. 2, 1958: Fourth-grade students at South Hi Mount watch Mrs. Betty Miller as she points to her name on the blackboard. The pupils had to print teacher’s name on various first-day forms. It helped them learn her name and clear paperwork before serious business of study.

Aug. 22, 2011: Children and their parents head into White Elementary for the start of the school year. First day of school at the new John T. White Elementary in east Fort Worth. Fort Worth ISD is opening five new schools, four of which were built with the 2007 bond program money.

Aug. 31, 1951: Kathleen Cother, who is blind and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Cother, tried out a Braille typewriter on her first day at the Fort Worth School for Exceptional Children. Her teacher, Miss Georgine Cuchener, uses the new Braille equipment in teaching the blind children of Fort Worth.

Sept. 11, 1941: The new Sagamore Hill Elementary School is opening to begin the fall term. The old building was condemned after a fire and the new red brick school house took two years to complete. In the meantime, students attended school in the adjoining district. Strolling down a corridor on the first day are fourth-grade pupils, Norma Jean Havenhill (left), Betty Ruth Tomkins and Laura Ann Vickers.

Aug. 9, 1999: Mrs. Stewart’s class gathers on the playground at Eastland Street Elementary School on the first day.

Teacher Gary Hicks, right, along with Yen Nguyen, left, crowd around Jerry Grimm, seated at a terminal during the first day at school at Dunbar High, the last school in the Fort Worth district to implement integration of non-African-American students. The students are part of a magnet program

Sept. 10, 1945: Mrs. D.L. Higby is with her daughter, Janice, and her daughter’s classmate, Tom Murray. Both children are 6 years old and are entering public school for the first time as first-graders at West Van Zandt Elementary School (which stood at West Lancaster Avenue and University Drive).

Sept. 9, 1940: Mrs. C.K. Brantley is running through a first day of school dress rehearsal with her eight children. Mrs. Brantley has the children trained to dress for school in 20 minutes. They are Carl (13), Homer (12), Vera (9), Geraldine (8), Billy Jo (7), and Lester Julius (5). Mary Alice (4), is at the far right holding her brother Homer’s hand. Mrs. Brantley is holding her 2-year-old daughter, Lillian Joyce.

Sept. 5, 1951: Beginner Barbara Roberson, on her first day at school, discovers the teaching material used in the first grade. “That tomato gives you vitamin C,” she says. She will attend classes at South Fort Worth Elementary.

Sept. 10, 1945: Students throughout Fort Worth are preparing for the opening day of the 1945-46 school year. Principal Elden B. Busby of Arlington Heights High, is conferring with a group of new students entering the high school. The students, left to right, are Dean Hatch of Azle, Jim Cornish of Houston, Conrad Johnson of San Antonio, and Gene Fensky of Compton, Calif.

Aug. 27, 2007: Natasha Lane wipes away tears while hugging her son, Jailynn Lane 5, as he attends kindergarten on the first day of school at Reid Elementary in Mansfield.

