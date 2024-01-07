YOUR PHOTOS: First winter storm of season blankets Massachusetts in snow

Boston 25 News viewers from across Massachusetts shared photos of Sunday’s snowfall as the first official storm of the season blanketed the region in fresh flakes.

Parts of Massachusetts, including Haverhill, were buried by a foot of snow.

The storm also led to power outages and crashes on local highways and roads.

There were also hundreds of flight cancellations and delays at Logan Airport.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.

