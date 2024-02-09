Photos: Fore! Golfers hit the links in Massillon during warm spell

Washington High School golf team member and sophomore Aiden Koehler gets in some practice Thursday at The Legends of Massillon on an unseasonably warm day.

Fore! Golfers returned to the course this week, as the Northeast Ohio weather took a turn for the unseasonably warm.

Temperatures were in the high 50s Thursday and were expected to creep into the low 60s Friday. The Legends of Massillon opened so golfers could take advantage of the unusual February warm spell.

But don't get too comfortable. While the temperature is expected to be in the 50s on Saturday, along with some rain, it's going to get colder next week. The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures in the 40s and 30s for early next week in Stark County.

Golfers take advantage of an unseasonably warm day Thursday to hit the links at The Legends of Massillon.

Golfers are seen through golf carts as they take advantage of an unseasonably warm day Thursday to hit the links at The Legends of Massillon.

Golfers take advantage of an unseasonably warm day Thursday to hit the links at The Legends of Massillon.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Photos: Golfers hit The Legends of Massillon during warm spell