Photos: Fore! Golfers hit the links in Massillon during warm spell
Fore! Golfers returned to the course this week, as the Northeast Ohio weather took a turn for the unseasonably warm.
Temperatures were in the high 50s Thursday and were expected to creep into the low 60s Friday. The Legends of Massillon opened so golfers could take advantage of the unusual February warm spell.
But don't get too comfortable. While the temperature is expected to be in the 50s on Saturday, along with some rain, it's going to get colder next week. The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures in the 40s and 30s for early next week in Stark County.
