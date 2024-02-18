PHOTOS: Gas station catches fire in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas station in Bartlett, Tenn. caught fire Sunday morning, according to the Bartlett Fire Department.

The Circle K gas station on Stage Road went up in flames, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it engulfed the entire building.

Photos courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Department

Bartlett Police say that all customers and employees were able to make it out of the building safely, and no firefighters were injured.

