PHOTOS: Golfing with Donald Trump requires a lot of golf carts, as the LIV Golf pro-am demonstrated

Former President Trump sits in his golf cart. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former President Trump played in the LIV Golf pro-am event at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

Trump played alongside his son Eric, as well as LIV pros Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Following Trump was an impressively large squadron of golf carts filled with security and secret service members.

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY — Former President Donald Trump played in the LIV Golf pro-am held at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

The pro-am comes the day before the first round of the third LIV event is set to tee off at Trump National Bedminster, with Trump playing alongside his son Eric as well as LIV pros Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson.

In addition to the playing party, there were also golf carts.

A lot of golf carts.

The overload of extra golf carts was understandable — as a former president, Trump still receives protection by the Secret Service, who were outfitted with their own carts to escort Trump through his round.

But even though the amount of golf carts in my field of vision was justifiable, it was still overwhelming.

Trump began his day at the course with a trip to the driving range. Note the presidential seal and No. 1 on his cart.

Former President Trump sits in his golf cart before heading to the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

On the range, Trump warmed up with Bryson DeChambeau, who was one of his playing partners for the day.

Former President Trump speaks with Bryson DeChambeau on the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Trump also met with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman before teeing off for his round in the pro-am.

Trump speaks with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman on the driving range. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

As Trump left the driving range, so did a sea of golf carts escorting him. Like I said, that's a lot of golf carts.

A long line of golf carts follows as former President Trump plays his round. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Joining Trump and company on the first tee was Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Former President Trump stands with his son Eric and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, left, a governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After the group hit their tee shots, golf carts scattered down the road to find the fairway. At times they moved like a school of fish.

A flock of golf carts depart after Trump's group hit their tee shots. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

The total number of carts following the group varied throughout the round. At times I counted as many as 20, at others as few as 13.

Several golf carts scramble across the fairway. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Also, not every golf cart was dedicated to Trump. Each player had their own cart, and DeChambeau appeared to have a few members of his team following him to help track his practice round.

Several golf carts scramble across the fairway. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Still, it was a lot of golf carts.

A group of golf carts wait to follow former President Trump. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Trump's bag features a good amount of red, white, and blue.

Former President Trump's golf bag. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

And his golf towel includes a presidential seal and his signature.

The towel on former President Trump's golf bag. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

After following Trump and his group for most of the front nine, I peeled off to follow some other action across the course. Other groups playing the pro-am were walking the course by foot.

A long line of golf carts follows as former President Trump plays his round. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

Though that may have just been personal preference — clearly there were plenty of golf carts for everyone, no matter how many were with the former president.

A line of carts waits accompanies former President Trump's playing group. Tyler Lauletta / Insider

