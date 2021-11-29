Photos from the Great Barrier Reef show corals unleashing a colorful storm of eggs and sperm

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·5 min read
purple pink blue orange coral spawning filling dark water with small pink bundles of sperm and eggs
Coral spawning in the Great Barrier Reef on November 23, 2021.Gabriel Guzman/Calypso Productions

On a clear, calm night in the waters of Australia's Great Barrier Reef last week, local photographers slipped into scuba gear, grabbed underwater cameras, and dove into a colorful underwater snowstorm.

The corals were spawning.

video clips show different corals spawning releasing orange pink white grains of sperm and eggs
Video clips show coral spawning throughout the Great Barrier Reef on November 23, 2021.Nick De Gabriele/Gabriel Guzman/Calypso Productions

"We're finding all these beautiful coral colonies just laden with these little parcels of sperm and egg, and just watching them for 20 or 30 minutes. Then all of a sudden, they just erupt, kind of like a smokestack going up, but made up of tiny pink balls drifting up to the surface," Gareth Phillips, a marine biologist who has observed corals spawn for 10 years, said in a Queensland tourism agency video.

Corals are plant-like colonies of hundreds of individual animals called polyps. Each year, they open up and release millions of bundles of eggs and sperm in a massive synchronized breeding event.

"It's the largest sexual event on the planet," Phillips said.

In past years, he added, spawning events have either been a steady trickle or one mass explosion. This year, it was more like pulses of different corals releasing their bundles, he said.

"There seemed to be different species spawning in waves, one after the other," Phillips, who runs Reef Teach, a tourism and research center, said in a statement. "It is gratifying to see the reef give birth."

coral spawning clouding dark waters with small pink sphere bundles of sperm and eggs
Coral release bundles of eggs and sperm in the Great Barrier Reef on November 23, 2021.Gabriel Guzman/Calypso Productions

Phillips and other diving photographers captured stunning photos and footage that night. The breeding frenzy was a refreshing sight for the divers, many of whom have watched parts of the reef die off over the last few years.

Warming oceans threaten corals everywhere, but the mysterious spawn continues

coral up close engorged protuberances ready to spawn
Engorged coral polyps prepare to release sperm and eggs in the Great Barrier Reef on November 23, 2021.Gareth Phillips/Reef Teach

Oceans absorb much of the excess carbon dioxide that humans have pumped into the atmosphere for more than a century, raising the temperature and acidity of oceans worldwide. Under that stress, many corals expel colorful algae that both live on them and serve as their food source — a process known as "coral bleaching," since corals look white without algae. Bleaching doesn't always kill corals, but they often starve to death afterward.

From 2009 to 2018, rising ocean temperatures drove the death of 14% of the world's coral, according to a report from the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), published last month in collaboration with the United Nations.

That's more coral than in all of Australia's reefs.

yellow coral spawning up close little protuberances releasing small yellow balls
Coral spawns in the Great Barrier Reef, November 24, 2021.Gareth Phillips/Reef Teach

Reefs have recovered from coral bleaching in the past. The GCRMN report notes that a global bleaching event in 1998 killed about 8% of the world's coral, but reefs recovered to pre-1998 coral cover during the ensuing decade.

In the 2010s, however, exceptionally warm summers caused several back-to-back global bleaching events, culling even more of the planet's coral than was killed in 1998. The Great Barrier Reef had its worst ever bleaching events in 2016 and 2017 — until 2020 topped those records.

"We are all in shock really at how quick this has happened," Terry Hughes, director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University, told CNN at the time. "Three severe bleaching events in five years is not something we anticipated happening until the middle of the century."

wide flat yellow coral releasing pollen-like bundles of sperm and eggs into water
Coral spawns in the Great Barrier Reef on November 23, 2021.Gareth Phillips/Reef Teach

But for Phillips, this year's explosive spawn is cause for hope.

"This event is a great showcase that it's not too late," Phillips told The Washington Post.

Coral reefs are home to 25% of the planet's marine animals and plants. They also provide food, jobs, recreation, and a buffer against coastal flooding for hundreds of millions of people, according to the GCRMN report.

"This is why we need to act to look after it," Phillips said.

diver watches little sphere bundles of sperm and eggs floating up from spawning coral
Gareth Phillips observes coral spawning in the Great Barrier Reef, November 24, 2021.Gabriel Guzman

Although corals spawn every year, scientists can't predict exactly when it will happen, and they don't know what triggers it.

In the northern Great Barrier Reef, where these photos were taken, corals usually spawn in November or December, a few nights after the full moon. Researchers know that the water must be warm enough for eggs to mature in the weeks ahead of spawning. The events also seem to be linked to the tide, the length of the day, and the saltiness of the waters, according to Australia's Great Barrier Reef authority.

"While we are somewhat able to predict a timeframe for when it might happen, so much about this annual event is still a mystery," Phillips said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lee Elder, who broke color barrier at Masters, dies at age 87

    Lee Elder, who broke the color barrier at the Masters by becoming the first Black golfer to compete in the tournament, died Sunday.

  • Pentagon: few changes to U.S. overseas military 'footprint'

    After months of study, the Pentagon has decided no immediate major changes are needed in the global positioning of U.S. forces, although it will further analyze force needs in the Middle East and make refinements in Asia and the Pacific, officials said Monday. The outcome of the study, which began in March at Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's direction, reflects a complex security picture facing the Biden administration, which fully withdrew from Afghanistan in August but is increasingly concerned about countering China in the Asia-Pacific region and Russia in Europe. With China in mind, the Pentagon plans to make infrastructure improvements in some parts of the Pacific, including in Guam and Australia.

  • It's being banned, killed with fire and there's a bounty. How to stop the Bradford Pear

    The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?

  • Hawaii diver captures rare great white shark encounter on video

    A Hawaii-based photographer was astonished Friday to spot a 15-foot great white shark swimming toward him off Kona on the Big Island.

  • Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

    Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve … The post Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night appeared first on BGR.

  • 'A funeral for their demise': Ventura tree removals lead to outrage

    Some Ventura residents are upset after multiple pine trees earlier this month were cut down to stumps near a mobile home park.

  • 30 South African white rhino relocated to Rwanda in a Boeing 747

    Thirty endangered white rhinos arrived in Rwanda on Monday after a long journey from South Africa in a Boeing 747, conservationists said, hailing it as the largest single transfer of the species ever undertaken.

  • Researchers discover native mussels rebounding in Detroit River

    CMU researchers have discovered unexpected populations of native mussels in the Detroit River, an area that hasn’t been searched for the mollusks since 1998.

  • How do you treat a gorilla for pneumonia? Very carefully, new Zoo Miami video shows

    A gorilla at Zoo Miami stayed calmer than some people we know when getting medical treatment while fully awake, newly released video shows.

  • Why so many epidemics originate in Asia and Africa – and why we can expect more

    On Feb. 18, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea, people wearing face masks pass an electric screen warning about COVID-19. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonThe coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, is a frightening reminder of the imminent global threat posed by emerging infectious diseases. Although epidemics have arisen during all of human history, they now seem to be on the rise. In just the past 20 years, coronaviruses alone have caused three major outbreaks worldwide. Even more troubling, the duration betw

  • Prince William Says African Population Pressures Affect Continent’s Wildlife Conservation Efforts, Critics Say Remarks are ‘Underpinned By Race and Class Prejudice’

    Prince William is under fire after making a comment about population effects on wild habitats in Africa. Critics are saying the British royal has no […]

  • Struggling with blight, American chestnut tree faces new disease identified by Erie County researchers

    A Penn State Behrend student researcher identified the newer disease.

  • Are black panthers in Mississippi? No, but there's a black jaguar in Hattiesburg

    Many Mississippians may not know about it, but the Hattiesburg Zoo is home to a rare black jaguar.

  • French zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

    Bioparc zoological park animal keeper Julie Boittiaux on Monday (November 29) said Lea the mother is still protective of her 18-day-old newborn and third baby, Quilla, not letting her out into the natural elements as of yet.The pygmy hippopotamus -- an endangered species -- resembles the closely-related common hippopotamus but is much smaller.Unlike common hippos, pygmy hippos usually live alone, except when they are mating or with a calf. They are mainly nocturnal, spending the day in water and moving to land at night to feed on leaves, roots, fruits, ferns, and grasses.Pygmy hippos can be found in western Africa, mainly in Liberia but also in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and the Ivory Coast, according to the World Wildlife Fund.Deforestation currently is the biggest threat to pygmy hippos.

  • 'Tiffany' the sea lion rescued by OSP near Highway 101 in Lincoln City

    A sea lion spotted heading toward Highway 101 in Lincoln City was rescued and herded back to safety Friday evening.

  • Along the Way: Kent Rotary to the rescue of endangered Monarch Butterflies

    Kent Rotarians plant milkweed habitat in Towner's Woods.

  • What animals might teach us about living longer

    From naked mole-rats and elephants to tortoises and macaws, many animals have traits that help them avoid the damage that aging, or cancer, causes in humans. Correspondent Martha Teichner visits the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama to observe some of Nature's most resilient creatures.

  • As Bradford pears remain a nuisance in South Carolina, methods of attack range from bounties to bans

    The troublesome tree is being killed with fire, it will be banned and there are bounties. Is it enough to stop the tree's wild spread?

  • Rare Deep-Sea Anglerfish Found on San Diego Beach

    A rare Pacific footballfish, a deep-sea anglerfish usually found at ocean depths of more than 2,000 feet, was found on beach in San Diego, California on November 13, according to local reports.Jay Beiler, who captured these images, told Storyful he encountered the fish on Torrey Pines State Beach. “At first I thought it was a — like a jellyfish or something, and then I went and looked at it a little more carefully, and some other people were gathered around it too, and then I saw that it was this very unusual fish,” Beiler told NBC 7 San Diego. “It’s the stuff of nightmares — mouth almost looked bloody! I’d say it was nearly a foot long.”According to NBC 7, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported the fish was a Pacific footballfish, one of the larger anglerfish species found throughout the Pacific Ocean. However, the species has only been seen “a few times” in California, said Ben Frable, manager of the marine vertebrate collection at Scripps.The Pacific footballfish species live at depths between 2,000 to 3,300 feet, where sunlight doesn’t penetrate, according to the California Academy of Sciences. The fish use a fleshy, bioluminescent lure from their heads to attract prey. Credit: Jay Beiler via Storyful

  • Trees cut down on Lansdowne

    KU has been talking for months about removing trees that present a threat to their power lines.