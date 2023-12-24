In photos: Gustave Eiffel, a global legacy beyond the tower

Gustave Eiffel, the visionary French engineer who died 100 years ago this month, is synonymous with the Parisian landmark that bears his name. But his legacy extends well beyond the Eiffel Tower – and beyond France.

A prolific designer, Eiffel left his mark across five continents.

The Eiffel name is associated with more than 500 projects in 30 countries, according to his descendants, whether they were designed by Gustave personally or at his eponymous workshop.

Other monuments aren't confirmed to have anything to do with the man himself, but are nicknamed "Eiffel" all the same – it's become shorthand for the graceful metalwork he pioneered.

From its base just outside Paris, Eiffel's construction company designed and exported structures in his signature style all over the world, from bridges to lighthouses, train stations to churches.

Some of its contributions aren't obvious from the outside: like the metal frameworks underpinning the Palais Galliera fashion museum and Paradis Latin cabaret in Paris, or the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Others haven't survived, such as the portable bridges designed to be built rapidly and just as easily dismantled.

Plenty of Eiffel's work is still standing, however, and his name continues to add cachet more than a century later.



