Photos: Halloween stampede in Seoul kills at least 146, injures 150 more

A man receives medical attention after dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)

A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.

A man sits amid the bodies of those caught in the crush in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 30, 2022. (Yelim Lee / AFP/Getty Images)

A victim of the Halloween celebration crush in Seoul is moved on a stretcher in the Itaewon district on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

A victim of the Halloween celebration crush is taken away in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (June Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images)

Crime scene investigators inspect the alley in which a Halloween stampede took place in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

Emergency workers transport a victim in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Police at the scene of a deadly stampede on Oct. 30, 2022, in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)

Workers roll away one of those killed in the Halloween celebration crush in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

The bodies of victims killed in a Halloween celebration crush lie covered in sheets on a street in the Itaewon district of Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images)

A jack-o'-lantern lies amid debris at the site where revelers were killed in a crush in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)

Halloween revelers gather in Itaewon in Seoul on Oct. 30, 2022, near the location where the deadly crush occurred. (Anthony Wallace / AFP/Getty Images)

