In photos: Harris shows up at Pride parade in downtown D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris dropped in at the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The state of play: Harris and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, joined the crowd, who welcomed them with cheers, according to press reports.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The visit had not been on the vice president's public schedule.

The big picture: Pride celebrations are taking place across the country this weekend, a year after many similar events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed.”

In photos:

The vice president and husband Doug Emhoff wave as they join marchers for the Capital Pride Parade in downtown Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Harris speaks to marchers, as her husband looks on, during the parade. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Harris wearing a "Love is love" T-shirt, and Emhoff, wearing a "Love first" T-shirt, join marchers. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.