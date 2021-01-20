Photos: Historic Inauguration Day | Trump leaves office, Biden becomes 46th president

Times Photography Staff
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
From right, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the U.S. Capitol. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

President Trump said he thought the new administration would have “great success,” for which he claimed some credit.

Trump said the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.” He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Joe Biden becomes 46th president

President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington after his inauguration. (Joshua Roberts / Pool Photo)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies.
Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press )
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with family members at the Celebrating America concert.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for a photo with family members at the Celebrating America concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
President Joe Biden signs documents in the President&#39;s Room at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony.
President Joe Biden signs three documents including an inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet nominations in the President's Room at the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden after he was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden as his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden look on after he was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States (ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
Joe Biden is sworn in as his wife Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration.
President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration. (Chang W. Lee / AFP/Getty Images)
President Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris sworn in

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president of the United States
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president while her husband, Doug Emhoff, watches on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hugs her husband, Doug Emhoff.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hugs her husband, Doug Emhoff, before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Walk down Pennsylvania Avenue

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue with their family in front of the White House during inaugural celebrations in Washington, DC. P (Doug Mills/Pool)

Words of wisdom

Poet Amanda Gorman prepares to speak at the inauguration of President Joe Biden
Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, of Los Angeles, prepares to read her work at the inauguration of President Biden. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Center stage

Lady Gaga talks with Joe Biden during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Lady Gaga talks with Joe Biden during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Capitol arrival

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden walk into the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration
From left, Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden and Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) walk into the Capitol for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Past presidents

President Obama arrives at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
President Obama arrives at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden
President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
President Clinton with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden
President Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

View from above

Guests and spectators attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Guests and spectators attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (SUSAN WALSH/AFP/Getty Images)

Outside the perimeter

Police block a street during protests in response to the inauguration of Joe Biden
Police block a street in Washington during protests in response to the inauguration of Joe Biden. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters stand near the the perimeter of the Capitol grounds prior to the start of the 59th presidential inauguration
Protesters stand near the the perimeter of the Capitol grounds prior to the start of the presidential inauguration. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a wreath-laying ceremony
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as Former U.S. President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and former U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton look on in Arlington, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with congressional leaders. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

National Mall

U.S. flags, representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to COVID-19, at the National Mall.
U.S. flags, representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to COVID-19, flutter in the wind at the National Mall. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP/Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard look on as American flags decorate the &quot;Field of Flags&quot; at the National Mall
Members of the National Guard look at the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in Washington. (Tasos Katopodis / Associated Press)

All masked up

Sen. Ted Cruz and an Alaska woman wear masks on Inauguration Day
Left, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), wearing a mask that reads "Come and Take It", arrives at the inauguration. Right, Dorothy Colegrove of Anchorage tries to see President-elect Joe Biden as he leaves an early morning church service in Washington. (Drew Angerer; Jacquelyn Martin / Getty Images; Associated Press)

Security on high alert

Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House.
Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Trump departs White House

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One as they depart the White House
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One as they depart the White House for the final time. (Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)
Marine One with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument.
Marine One with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument as it departs the White House ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

