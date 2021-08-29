Photos: Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana coast

·1 min read
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A man walks by a section of roof that was blown off of a building by Hurricane Ida in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Sunday. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction.

A camera crew films a reporter in rain and high water
A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans on Sunday. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch
An abandoned vehicle is half-submerged in a ditch as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)
Two people wear life vests on a jet ski in a flood
A resident on a jet ski tows a canoe as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)
A man walks by a river in the rain
A man walks along the Mississippi River near New Orleans' French Quarter early Sunday. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)
Children and adults stand in rain and wind
Tony Hilliard, right, and his family try to pose for a photo as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall Sunday in New Orleans. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)
A woman holds a young boy next to a dog
Ann Colette Boudreaux comforts her grandson Abel ahead of Hurricane Ida making landfall in New Orleans. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
People load groceries into the trunk of a car
Cornelis Alexander, left, and Chris Derousselle, center, load their car with food and water as Hurricane Ida approaches Sunday in Lafayette, La. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
A person boards up the windows of a business
Christian Zamora boards the windows of a business as Hurricane Ida approaches Sunday in Lafayette, La. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

