Photos: Hurricane Lee’s impact felt along NC coast

Hurricane Lee remains several hundred miles out in the Atlantic, but is impacting the beaches along the North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Lee is projected to stay offshore as it moves north toward New England and is creating dangerous beach conditions along the N.C. coast. Dare County Emergency Management reports that Highway 12 remains open after high tide with a coating of sand over some parts and ocean conditions remain unsafe from Duck to Ocracoke and that red flags are up, prohibiting swimming.

Surf edges towards homes in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

A home sits in the surf in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

Ocean overwash settles in the street behind beach homes in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

Surf crashes around beach homes in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

Ocean overwash settles in the street behind beach homes in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

No Swimming flags flap in the wind on Avon Pier Thursday Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

The sun rises in Rodanthe Friday, Sept, 15, 2023 as Hurricane Lee churns in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore.

