Photos of iconic tourist destinations in China, Italy, and Thailand reveal empty festivals, vacant water parks, and trapped people as the coronavirus slows travel

Hong Kong Disney Land during the 2020 Lunar New Year amid the coronavirus outbreak (top), and during the 2006 Lunar New Year's regular season (bottom).

International tourism is slumping as the coronavirus outbreak spreads internationally.

In China, Italy, and South Korea, governments are quarantining towns and cities and shutting down transportation. The US has issued travel warnings for anyone considering visiting Italy, China, Iran, Japan, and South Korea.

This has all put travelers on high alert, and many are electing to stay home.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 2,770 people and infected more than 81,000 in the last two months. It has spread to 40 countries other than China. (For the latest case total, death toll, and travel information, see Business Insider's live updates here.)

The outbreak is eating away at the revenue of tourist destinations around the world. The international tourism industry was valued at $1.7 trillion in 2019 by the United Nations, but the coronavirus is expected to cost the US travel industry alone more than $10 billion over the next four years.

These images of popular tourist hotspots show what the slowdown looks like on the ground.

Italy saw its first cases of coronavirus on January 31, but the number began to spike mid-February during the Venice Carnival, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A policewoman wearing a protective mask stands next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy February 23, 2020.





Italian authorities ended the 14-day event three nights earlier than planned. The number of cases in Italy has since risen to 325, and 12 people have died.

Italy coronavirus





Italian officials are still trying to trace the source of the outbreak.

Italy imposed strict quarantine restrictions on 10 towns in two northern "hotspot" areas: the Lombardy and Veneto regions (where Milan and Venice are located, respectively).

A man sits alone outside a bar at the Naviglio Grande canal in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.





Approximately 50,000 people are under lockdown.

The quarantines have forced schools, businesses, and restaurants to close. Sporting events and masses have been canceled.

Empty tables sit in St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.