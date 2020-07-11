Photos: India's megacities are plagued by coronavirus complacency that is stoking the world's third highest infection rate

A health-worker checks the temperature of a woman during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease, at a slum area in Mumbai, India, on June 29, 2020.

Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India is rapidly becoming a new coronavirus hotspot after surpassing Russia to record the third-largest coronavirus caseload in the world.

A lack of testing and a complacent attitude surrounding the virus is thought to be the blame for the emergence of new clusters seen especially in megacities like Mumbai and Delhi.

Even though lockdown measures were eased in May, cities are now planning to reimpose some rules to stop the virus from spreading.

Scroll down to see how India, the world's second-largest population, is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

India is rapidly becoming the next global coronavirus hotspot after the country surpassed Russia to record the third-largest caseload in the world.

The country saw a huge spike in cases last month, even though it reported its first case back in January and imposed one of the world's strictest lockdown measures from March to May.

But despite authorities implementing strict measures, many Indian's are still complacent about the dangers of the virus, and a lack of testing is making it impossible for authorities to clamp down on the virus.

Scroll down to see photos of how the world's second-largest population is handing the coronavirus pandemic.

Last weekend, India surpassed Russia to record the third-largest coronavirus caseload in the world.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, in Mumbai, India, on June 12, 2020. More

Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

At the time of writing, India has more than 820,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, although it has managed to keep its death rate relatively low at just over 22,000 deaths.

The country is still struggling to contain the virus, even though it recorded its first case back in January and imposed a strict lockdown from March to May.

Women watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation on TV screens inside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, on June 30, 2020. More

Amit Dave/Reuters

Back in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed one of the world's strictest lockdown measures, leaving many of its 1.3 billion citizens jobless and without food.

In a weekly radio address to the nation, Modi said he was sorry for the impact the strict stay-at-home measures had on people but added that there was "no other way" to stop the spread of the virus, according to the BBC.

"Especially when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I definitely feel that they must be thinking, what kind of prime minister is this who has placed us in this difficulty?" Modi said. "I understand your troubles but there was no other way to wage war against coronavirus... It is a battle of life and death and we have to win it."

The lockdown has since been lifted, although schools, transportation in cities, cinemas, gyms, and swimming pools remain closed and international flights are still grounded, the Guardian reported.

There is a lack of coronavirus testing as labs across the country struggle to keep up with demand.

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman using a swab in New Delhi, India, on June 30, 2020. More

Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, one testing lab serves around 30 million people, according to the Guardian.

While the country has tried to ramp up testing in the last few weeks, it's still only limiting it to a pool of high-risk people and their contacts, the BBC reported. This is stopping health officials from discovering new cases that have emerged undetected in the community.