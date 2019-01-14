Photos of the Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept

Following the release of a couple of photos and very little information, the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept has now made its full debut at the Detroit auto show. The all-electric crossover serves as both a preview of a future production model and a glimpse into the future of the Infiniti brand as a whole: The company is planning to launch "a range of high-performance electrified vehicles," including e-POWER hybrids (a new Nissan system), performance hybrids, and full EVs.