Photos from inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where thousands of passengers have been quarantined for a week because of the coronavirus outbreak

Journalists work near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship sitting at the Yokohama Port on Monday.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been under quarantine since February 4, after several guests were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

There are more than 3,500 passengers and crew members stranded on the ship, which was scheduled to dock a week ago.

The number of people from the ship who've been diagnosed with the coronavirus has ballooned to at least 174. Many have been let off the boat for treatment, while for others who are healthy, the quarantine is scheduled to last until next Wednesday.

People aboard have had mixed reactions, with some loving the room-service treatment and others desperate to get off and find more booze.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which can house up to 3,770 passengers and crew members, boasts the largest Japanese bath at sea and typically offers over 20 bars and restaurants for passengers to choose from.

Now it holds another distinction as a temporary sick bay for the largest number of people with the coronavirus outside of mainland China: at least 174 cases so far.

The entire ship is now on lockdown until next Wednesday — seven more days of mandatory room service. Have a look.

The Diamond Princess has become a floating home to 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members in the port of Yokohama, Japan.

diamond princess interior More





Princess Cruises

The passengers and crew members were supposed to finish up a 14-day cruise on February 4. Instead, Japanese public-health officials climbed on board in protective suits and discovered 10 cases of the novel coronavirus.

The cruise line suspects the contagion started sometime after January 20, when a man from Hong Kong boarded the ship in Japan.

diamond princess meds on board More





@daxa_tw via AP

The man stayed on board for five days, then disembarked in his hometown. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on February 1, alerting health officials to a potential outbreak on the Diamond Princess.

Since the ship has been quarantined, at least 174 of the roughly 3,700 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the new virus.

diamond princess ambulance More





AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

The coronavirus spreads easily through close contact between people. Because testing takes a day or more and involves filling machines with spit and mucus samples, it's not practical to test every one of the thousands of people on board.

People aboard have been unfurling signs that read "Lack of medicine!" and "Thank you, media" in recent days.

diamond princess no medication.JPG More





Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

On Monday evening, a crew member told passengers that as many as 1,850 people on board (who weren't expecting to be stuck there for this long) had requested and been given more prescription medications. It's unclear which medications.

The medical staff on board is made up of "45 doctors, 55 nurses, 45 pharmacists, most of whom are volunteers," a crew member told passengers on Tuesday.