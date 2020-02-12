Photos from inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where thousands of passengers have been quarantined for a week because of the coronavirus outbreak

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship has been under quarantine since February 4, after several guests were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
- There are more than 3,500 passengers and crew members stranded on the ship, which was scheduled to dock a week ago.
- The number of people from the ship who've been diagnosed with the coronavirus has ballooned to at least 174. Many have been let off the boat for treatment, while for others who are healthy, the quarantine is scheduled to last until next Wednesday.
- People aboard have had mixed reactions, with some loving the room-service treatment and others desperate to get off and find more booze.
The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which can house up to 3,770 passengers and crew members, boasts the largest Japanese bath at sea and typically offers over 20 bars and restaurants for passengers to choose from.
Now it holds another distinction as a temporary sick bay for the largest number of people with the coronavirus outside of mainland China: at least 174 cases so far.
The entire ship is now on lockdown until next Wednesday — seven more days of mandatory room service. Have a look.
The Diamond Princess has become a floating home to 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members in the port of Yokohama, Japan.
The passengers and crew members were supposed to finish up a 14-day cruise on February 4. Instead, Japanese public-health officials climbed on board in protective suits and discovered 10 cases of the novel coronavirus.
The cruise line suspects the contagion started sometime after January 20, when a man from Hong Kong boarded the ship in Japan.
The man stayed on board for five days, then disembarked in his hometown. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on February 1, alerting health officials to a potential outbreak on the Diamond Princess.
Since the ship has been quarantined, at least 174 of the roughly 3,700 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the new virus.
The coronavirus spreads easily through close contact between people. Because testing takes a day or more and involves filling machines with spit and mucus samples, it's not practical to test every one of the thousands of people on board.
People aboard have been unfurling signs that read "Lack of medicine!" and "Thank you, media" in recent days.
On Monday evening, a crew member told passengers that as many as 1,850 people on board (who weren't expecting to be stuck there for this long) had requested and been given more prescription medications. It's unclear which medications.
The medical staff on board is made up of "45 doctors, 55 nurses, 45 pharmacists, most of whom are volunteers," a crew member told passengers on Tuesday.
Passengers have been tweeting pictures of their meals and giving the room service mixed reviews.
—Shannon (@shannonvo) February 10, 2020
One passenger has posted photos on Twitter of just about every meal served aboard the ship — with few complaints.
Another person, however, was less than thrilled about the distribution of noodles.
Passengers stockpiled water ...
—Shannon (@shannonvo) February 10, 2020
... but were running out of alcohol options.
In addition to the food and drinks, passengers were also given face masks.
Crew members are wearing them too.
Even as down below deck some people were begging to be rescued.
The masks are not great at preventing wearers from contracting the novel coronavirus, but they may help protect others from being exposed.
Passengers in interior staterooms on the Diamond Princess are allowed to step out on deck for some precious fresh air ...
... But only if they wear masks.
One Australian family staying in a bunked interior room were let outside for an hour on Friday, their first time in the fresh air since the previous Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported.
Public-health experts have advised people to maintain a 6-foot distance to keep the virus from spreading. But that can be difficult in the close quarters of a cruise ship.
—Yardley Wong (@yardley_wong) February 11, 2020
Most of the time, passengers are stuck in their rooms.
Princess Cruises
The most affordable rooms aboard the Diamond Princess have no windows or balcony.
At about 160 square feet, they're the size of a shipping container and include either two twin beds, one queen bed, or, in some cases, bunk beds.
Sick passengers have been taken ashore for medical care.
A crew member said on Tuesday that 65 people with newly diagnosed cases of the coronavirus were getting off the ship and that officials were "prioritizing cases for disembarkation based on immediate need."
Since then, 39 more cases of the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, have been diagnosed on board.
"We have to remember that quarantines protect those outside the quarantine, not those within," John Lynch, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Washington, told The New York Times.
The ship has added eight TV channels to the rooms and started offering activity packages for kids.
—だぁ(On board the Diamond Princess / 乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 10, 2020
Diamond Princess announced on the second day of the quarantine that, in addition to the extra TV channels, it would add more than 80 video-on-demand releases to its offerings and lots of trivia and games for people to pass the time.
Disinfect before you sudoku, though.
One crew member said they were doling out an "unprecedented amount of bandwidth" on the ship for people to stay connected.
"We're also offering our guests and crew specialized telephonic mental-health counseling," Rai Caluori, a Princess Cruises executive vice president, said in a YouTube video on Friday.
"We recognize that this situation is not ideal on any dimension," Caluori said, adding that it "can create unprecedented stress."
Family members of passengers quarantined on board the ship have started showing up at the pier in Yokohama to wave at their kin from afar.
About half of the ship's guests are from Japan, but there are also passengers from around the world. Sick passengers and crew so far have hailed from countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the Philippines, Ukraine, the UK and US.
"Ladies and gentlemen, the sun has set on us once more, and we have only eight days to go," a crew member announced on Tuesday evening.
Public-health experts have stressed that because the illness is chiefly transmitted through virus particles in a sick person's mucus and spit, one of the best things to do to stay healthy is to wash your hands.
Avoid touching your face, and cover your coughs and sneezes too.
