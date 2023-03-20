Photos: Iraq war’s 20th anniversary — the advance from Kuwait to the occupation of Baghdad

Marines kneel and pray as the 2nd Battalion, 8th Regiment prepares to leave Camp Shoup, north of Kuwait City near the Iraqi border, on March 20, 2003, to start their advance into southern Iraq. (Cris Bouroncle/AFP via Getty Images)

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Then-President George W. Bush and his British counterpart, Prime Minister Tony Blair, signed off on a war based on the myth that the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, harbored weapons of mass destruction.

In less than a month, Hussein's government would be overthrown and the country would be plunged into a state of chaos that has lasted decades. Between 2003 and 2019, an estimated 275,000 Iraqi civilians were killed by direct violence stemming from the invasion.

On March 17, 2003, Bush ordered Hussein and his sons to leave Iraq within 48 hours, or the country would be invaded. Two days later, on March 19, Bush declared war with Iraq, stating that it would be a “broad and concerted campaign.”

A long U.S. military convoy moves through southern Iraq on 21 March, 2003. (Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images)

“Operation Iraqi Freedom” began with an aerial bombardment, in a bid to topple the Iraqi leadership and allow for a ground invasion. The next day, 150,000 troops from the U.S.-led coalition, composed of American, British, Australian and Polish soldiers, marched over the border from Kuwait into Iraq.

The same day, Hussein called on the people of Iraq to take action against the “criminal junior Bush.”

“His criminal act comes from — and the act of those who helped him, and his followers,” Hussein said in a public address. “This is added to the series of their shameful crimes against Iraq and humanity.”

U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division 3-7 infantry sqauds take a brief rest break during their move deeper into Iraqi territory March 21, 2003. U.S. and British forces are currently assaulting Iraq from land sea and air in what has been dubbed Operation Iraqi Freedom. (Scott Nelson/Getty Images)

The Battle of Nasiriyah began on March 23, as U.S.-led forces pushed towards Baghdad, and it continued until April 2, when the Iraqi resistance was defeated.

By April 9, coalition troops had successfully occupied Baghdad, forcing Hussein into hiding. Images of American soldiers toppling Hussein’s statue in Firdos Square were broadcast around the world. Then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld described the scene at the time as “breathtaking.”

One year later, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan would call the war in Iraq “illegal,” stating that the invasion was not sanctioned by the Security Council.

“From our point of view and from the charter point of view it was illegal,” Annan told the BBC at the time. The war in Iraq would continue for another seven years after that.

On to Baghdad

U.S. soldiers keep their rifles ready as they search surrendered Iraqi soldiers near the southern border city of Safwan, Friday, March 21, 2003. (Laurent Rebours/AP)

U.S. Marine Major Bull Gurfein pulls down a poster of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein March 21, 2003 in Safwan, Iraq. Chaos reigns in southern Iraq as coalition troops continued their offensive to remove Iraq's leader from power. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

The bombing of Baghdad on March, 21, 2003. (Mike Moore /Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

A British Royal Marine from 42 Commando fires a Milan wire-guided missile at an Iraqi position on the Al Faw peninsula, southern Iraq on March 21, 2003. (Jon Mills/Pool via AP)

Soldiers attached to Britain's 3 Army Air Corps patrol the desert around the oil fields of north Ramaila in Iraq, during a sandstorm, March 25, 2003. (Ian Jones/Pool via Reuters)

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Robert Dominguez, of Mathis, Texas, stands guard next to a burning oil well at the Rumayla oil fields March 27, 2003 in Rumayla, Iraq. Several oil wells were set ablaze by retreating Iraqi troops in the Ramayla area, the second largest offshore oilfield in the country, near the Kuwaiti border. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

British tank crews wait on the front line at Basra, Iraq on March 27, 2003. (Dan Chung/Pool via AP)

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

A U.S. Army soldier walks towards a burning oil well in Iraq's vast southern Rumaila oilfields, March 30, 2003. U.S. engineers moved through the oilfields on Sunday shutting down wellheads in an operation that could take months to complete. Having discovered a cache of arms and a minefield, U.S. troops must tread carefully in their mission to safeguard the region's oilfields, which pumped more than half of Iraq oil exports before the war began. (Yannis Behrakis/Reuters)

An Iraqi woman carries her young child on the outskirts of Basra as she flees with others from this southern Iraqi town Sunday, March 30, 2003. (Anja Niedringhaus/AP)

U.S. Army Stf. Sgt. Chad Touchett, center, relaxes with comrades from A Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, following a search in one of Saddam Hussein's palaces damaged after a bombing, in Baghdad, in this April 7, 2003. (John Moore/AP)

An Iraqi man, bottom right, watches Cpl. Edward Chin of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, cover the face of a statue of Saddam Hussein with an American flag before toppling the statue in downtown in Baghdad, Iraq on April 9, 2003. (Jerome Delay/AP)

A U.S. soldier watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad, Iraq April 9, 2003. U.S. troops pulled down a 20-foot (six metre) high statue of President Saddam Hussein in central Baghdad on Wednesday and Iraqis danced on it in contempt for the man who ruled them with an iron grip for 24 years. In scenes reminiscent of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Iraqis earlier took a sledgehammer to the marble plinth under the statue of Saddam. Youths had placed a noose around the statue's neck and attached the rope to a U.S. armoured recovery vehicle. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)