Photos: Iraq war’s 20th anniversary — the advance from Kuwait to the occupation of Baghdad

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Then-President George W. Bush and his British counterpart, Prime Minister Tony Blair, signed off on a war based on the myth that the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, harbored weapons of mass destruction.
In less than a month, Hussein's government would be overthrown and the country would be plunged into a state of chaos that has lasted decades. Between 2003 and 2019, an estimated 275,000 Iraqi civilians were killed by direct violence stemming from the invasion.
On March 17, 2003, Bush ordered Hussein and his sons to leave Iraq within 48 hours, or the country would be invaded. Two days later, on March 19, Bush declared war with Iraq, stating that it would be a “broad and concerted campaign.”
“Operation Iraqi Freedom” began with an aerial bombardment, in a bid to topple the Iraqi leadership and allow for a ground invasion. The next day, 150,000 troops from the U.S.-led coalition, composed of American, British, Australian and Polish soldiers, marched over the border from Kuwait into Iraq.
“His criminal act comes from — and the act of those who helped him, and his followers,” Hussein said in a public address. “This is added to the series of their shameful crimes against Iraq and humanity.”
The Battle of Nasiriyah began on March 23, as U.S.-led forces pushed towards Baghdad, and it continued until April 2, when the Iraqi resistance was defeated.
By April 9, coalition troops had successfully occupied Baghdad, forcing Hussein into hiding. Images of American soldiers toppling Hussein’s statue in Firdos Square were broadcast around the world. Then-Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld described the scene at the time as “breathtaking.”
One year later, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan would call the war in Iraq “illegal,” stating that the invasion was not sanctioned by the Security Council.
“From our point of view and from the charter point of view it was illegal,” Annan told the BBC at the time. The war in Iraq would continue for another seven years after that.
The move by UBS Group to buy Credit Suisse is just the latest emergency banking measure failing to bring a sense of calm to markets. The same could be said for First Republic after its $30 billion rescue package courtesy of some of America’s biggest banks. Another example is the Federal Reserve and five other central banks feeling the need to provide dollar liquidity to commercial banks—offering access on a daily basis via existing swap lines, from weekly previously.
STORY: This crumbling palace once belonged to Saddam Hussein.The intertwined Arabic letters for S and H are one of the last reminders in the once-imposing Lake Palace, named for an artificial lake that no longer exists.Saad al-Wazzan is a local civil society activist."The previous regime under Saddam Hussein wanted to have several locations to run the country, as Iraq was going through wars and siege. Many presidential locations were built, including this one. These locations served as spots to run the state, host some presidents, and for rest."Twenty years after the U.S.-led invasion, the palace is just one of many that stands in ruins. While U.S. forces had used some of Iraq’s palaces as bases, all facilities were handed over to Iraqi authorities in 2011, according to officials.Some facilities like the Lake Palace have also endured two decades of looting and shelling, including by Islamic State militants.Renovations have begun on some sites, like the Tahaddi palace.Part of the building is already being used by the University of Mosul, while another will be used as a museum.But a full renovation is being hampered by a lack of resources.That means many of Mosul’s palaces will remain in ruins, a symbol of the destruction and decades of conflict.
Serhii Moskalenko, the "chief" of a detention centre involved in the torture of local residents, was killed on 17 March in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine press office; National Resistance Center press office Details: According to the National Resistance Center, Moskalenko had a private security company called Jaguar before the full-scale war, and during the occupation, Russians assigned him as "head of the temporary detenti
Speaking on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said “we’re monitoring comments on social media” and that the NYPD is making sure there are “no inappropriate actions in the city” ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump. Adams’s comments come days after Trump said he would be arrested and urged supporters to “protest” if that happened.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration suggested the US Supreme Court drop a closely watched election case after an unusual twist raised fresh questions about the court’s jurisdiction.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Banking Jitte
Russia will continue its missile terror against Ukraine, but the aggressor state's tactics have already suffered a defeat, Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence representative, said on Ukrainian national television on March 20.
Ukrainian pilots can learn to operate and fly F-16 fighter jets in less than six months, Ukrainian Air Force chief General Serhiy Holubtsov, told UK newspaper the Times on March 20, following the evaluation of two Ukrainian pilots who trained on a simulator in the United States.
Archaeologists said Monday they have found the oldest pearling town in the Persian Gulf on an island off one of the northern sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates. While older pearling towns have been mentioned in historical texts, this represents the first time archaeologists say they have physically found one from this ancient era across the nations of the Persian Gulf. “This is the oldest example of that kind of very specifically Khaleeji pearling town,” said Timothy Power, an associate professor of archaeology at the United Arab Emirates University, using a word that means "Gulf" in Arabic.