PHOTOS: Iraqi protests continue amid rising death toll in Baghdad

Yahoo News Photo Staff
An anti-government protester prepares to throw back a tear gas canister fired by police during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)

Three anti-government protesters have been killed and 25 others injured amid ongoing clashes with Iraqi security forces near a strategic bridge in Baghdad.

The latest clashes came just hours after some of the most intense street violence seen in recent days, with 10 protesters killed and another 100 injured. Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to repel demonstrators in clashes that lasted well into the night on Thursday.

On Friday, two protesters were killed by tear gas and another was hit by live rounds fired by security forces on Rasheed Street. The street is close to Ahrar Bridge, a flashpoint in recent days.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shia religious authority in Iraq, re-emphasised calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters’ demands.

Iraq’s massive anti-government protest movement erupted on October 1 and quickly escalated into calls to sweep aside Iraq’s sectarian system.

Protesters continue to occupy several Baghdad squares and parts of three bridges in a stand-off with security forces. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.

Protesters set fires during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
An anti-government protester throws throw back a tear gas canister fired by police during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
An anti-government protester runs with a tear gas canister fired by police during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Anti-government protesters gather while security forces block al-Rashid Street during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police fire tear gas during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police fire tear gas while blocking al-Rashid Street during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during clashes between security forces and anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police fire tear gas while blocking al-Rashid Street during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Anti-government protesters gather while security forces block al-Rashid Street during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Protesters set fires during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Anti-government protesters gather while security forces block al-Rashid Street during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police fire tear gas while blocking al-Rashid Street during clashes with anti-government demonstrators in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Riot police try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Demonstrators try to extinguish a protester who has caught fire, during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-Government protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 21, 2019. (Photo: Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Riot police fire tear gas while protesters set fires during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-Government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 21, 2019. (Photo: Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Anti-government protesters run for cover while security forces fire tear gas and live ammunition during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-Government protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 21, 2019. (Photo: Khalid Mohammed/AP)

_____

Download the Yahoo News app to customize your experience.

See more galleries from Yahoo News Photo: