Photos: Israel bombing in Gaza intensifies as civilian death toll climbs

A boy transports his bird on a bike past a destroyed building in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Monday. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

As Israel’s war against Hamas approaches its one-month mark, the conflict is reaching a new phase of intensity.

Israeli military forces have surrounded northern Gaza — including densely populated Gaza City — as waves of powerful airstrikes continue to bombard the besieged enclave.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the death toll from retaliatory airstrikes has surpassed 10,000, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

And that toll is expected to rise in the coming days. Israeli troops are expected to take the fight against Hamas militants to Gaza City’s streets and the vast network of tunnels below.

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel continues to brush off international calls for a ceasefire, and has resisted pressure from U.S. officials for a pause in its military operation to allow for humanitarian aid to reach civilians trapped in Gaza.

With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza. Below are some of the latest.

A man reacts as others check the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People look for survivors amid the rubble of building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

A man rushes a wounded child to a hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday. (Fatima Shbair/AP) (AP)

People inspect the damage to a building in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Monday. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People search through the rubble of a bombed out building in Khan Yunis, Gaza, Monday. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A man carries a body of a child killed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir Balah, central Gaza, on Monday. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

People search for survivors following an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Men mourn as they sit on the rubble of a building in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp on Monday. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People search the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis on Monday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Ambulances line up to cross the Rafah border intpo Gaza from the Egyptian side to retrieve injured civilians on Monday. (Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A body is recovered from the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis on Monday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People search look through the window of a building destroyed during an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Monday. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Doctors examine wounded children at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza, on Monday. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

A child sits near bodies of those killed by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Balah, central Gaza, on Monday. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)