Israel-Gaza conflict as seen in photos

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City on Saturday. (Ashraf Amra/Reuters)

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more in an attack that was likened to 9/11. The assault came one day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which a coalition of Arab states attacked Israel.

Israel declared a "state of war" with air retaliatory strikes, and ordered a blockade on the Gaza Strip, which is located between Egypt and Israel and is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Hamas launched the attack from Gaza, which it has governed since 2006.

Palestinian rescuers work at the site of Israeli strikes at a refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday. (Mahmoud Issa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday. "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

More than 700 Israeli civilians, including over 250 people attending a music festival, and members of the military were killed by the Palestinian militant group, with another 2,150 wounded, as confirmed by Israeli officials Monday. Almost 600 people have been killed on the Gaza Strip from Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Palestinians search for survivors in the rubble of a house in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

At least nine U.S. citizens are among those killed, a National Security Council spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

Tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the border fence between Israel and Palestine to prevent new incursions, the Associated Press reported.

A rocket is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel on Saturday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters) (REUTERS)

“Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time,” the AP said.

Reuters reported Monday that Israel's military sent phone messages warning Palestinians to leave some areas of Gaza after Saturday's deadly Hamas raid, but many did not know where to go.

"Where should we go? Where should we go?" Mohammad Brais, 55, told the new service.

Brais fled his home and sought shelter at his shop — only for that to get hit in one of the hundreds of air and artillery strikes already pounding Gaza.

A rescuer carries a wounded Palestinian boy following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Monday. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People react at the site of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. (Itai Ron/Reuters) (REUTERS)

A view of the Al-Garbi mosque following an airstrike in western Gaza City on Monday. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israelis inspect residential building damaged by a rocket in Ashkelon, Israel, on Monday. (Erik Marmor/AP) (AP)

Emergency personnel secure the scene following a rocket attack in Ashdod, Israel, on Monday. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building following an Israeli airstrike on the Jebaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip Monday. (Ramez Mahmoud/AP ) (AP)

People take cover inside a bomb shelter in Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters) (REUTERS)

People are seen mourning the bodies of those killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday. (Fatima Shbair/AP) (AP)

Damage is seen following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on Monday. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

An Israeli soldier patrols near a police station in Sderot, Israel, on Sunday. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters) (REUTERS)

A person is pulled from alive from the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip Monday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on Monday.(Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

People mourn those killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday. (Fatima Shbair/AP) (AP)

Israelis evacuate near the site of a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP) (AP)

People remove the body of a Palestinian killed in an airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip Monday. (Mahmoud Issa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

Relatives react as they attend a funeral in Gaza City on Monday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters) (REUTERS)

A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy, who was killed by Hamas militabnts, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP) (AP)

A man looks at destruction left by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP) (AP)

A man sits on the rubble of a building in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

A body is removed from the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip Monday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

Mourners carry the bodies of twin Palestinian babies who health officials said were killed along with their mother and three sisters in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip Sunday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

First responders inspect the site of a rocket attack in Ashdod, Israel, on Monday. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians mourn alongside the bodies of those killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Monday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters) (REUTERS)

A man reacts as he works to remove bodies from under the rubble of a house in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters) (REUTERS)

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City early Monday. (Adel Hana/AP) (AP)

Palestinians sit on a street in Gaza City near the Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters) (REUTERS)