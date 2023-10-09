Israel-Gaza conflict as seen in photos

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more in an attack that was likened to 9/11. The assault came one day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, in which a coalition of Arab states attacked Israel.
Israel declared a "state of war" with air retaliatory strikes, and ordered a blockade on the Gaza Strip, which is located between Egypt and Israel and is home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Hamas launched the attack from Gaza, which it has governed since 2006.
“There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday. "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."
More than 700 Israeli civilians, including over 250 people attending a music festival, and members of the military were killed by the Palestinian militant group, with another 2,150 wounded, as confirmed by Israeli officials Monday. Almost 600 people have been killed on the Gaza Strip from Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.
At least nine U.S. citizens are among those killed, a National Security Council spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.
Tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the border fence between Israel and Palestine to prevent new incursions, the Associated Press reported.
“Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time,” the AP said.
Reuters reported Monday that Israel's military sent phone messages warning Palestinians to leave some areas of Gaza after Saturday's deadly Hamas raid, but many did not know where to go.
As United Auto Workers' (UAW) negotiations with the Big Three — GM, Stellantis, and Ford — roll on, union members at Mack Trucks (VOLV-B.ST) made a bold move to reject a tentative deal with company management. This comes as Canada’s auto union, Unifor, says GM is making negotiations difficult, as a big deadline looms for tonight.
In an effort to better compete with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram's Threads is preparing to launch a much-in-demand feature: Trends. A Threads user spotted the update in a screenshot posted accidentally by a Threads employee post over the weekend, which showed a numbered list of trending topics as well as how many "threads" were actively discussing each item. Instagram has not yet commented on the reports.
Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 54, which will require venture capital firms in the state to annually report the diversity of the founders they are backing. This is the United States’ first piece of legislation that aims to increase diversity within the venture capital landscape. Once the law goes into effect, any venture capital firm operating in the state (that includes VC firms headquartered in California, have operations in the state, have invested in companies that operate in or are based in the state, or have received investments from California residents) must report, for example, the race of the people they back, as well as their disability status and sexual orientation.
"Rap City," TV's longest-running hip-hop show will soon be introduced to a new audience with a 3-part docuseries on BET. Its creator Alvin Jones believes its success, like hip-hop, is because it was a reflection of its time.