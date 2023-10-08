In photos: Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas attack

Doha Madani
·1 min read
0

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “mighty vengeance” for Hamas’ surprise attack on his homeland, fierce fighting continued between Israeli forces and Hamas militants Sunday.

As battles raged on the streets of southern Israel, the country launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza. Fears of broader violence were also fueled by an exchange of fire at Israel’s border with Lebanon and a deadly shooting of Israeli tourists in Egypt on Sunday.

Israel’s Security Cabinet officially approved a “war situation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. It came after Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult” conflict as he concluded a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet late Saturday.

At least 250 killed in Israel, according to the country’s foreign ministry, while the Palestinian health ministry said at least 370 people were killed in Gaza and hundreds more injured.

Social media was also replete with videos of Hamas fighters taking civilians and soldiers hostage. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. was “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead, as well as reports that there could be some U.S. hostages.

Fighting continued in southern Israel for a second day as Israeli Defence Forces sought to regain control of areas infiltrated yesterday by militants from the Gaza Strip. (Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers take position in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Hamas militants stormed over the border fence Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis in surrounding communities. The burning car was used by the gunmen and set on fire by the residents. (Ilan Assayag / AP)
An Israeli soldier prays in front of a tank (Jalaa Marey / AFP - Getty Images)
After the attack launched by Hamas on Israel yesterday, which surprised them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Palestinians to leave Gaza, and warned that the army would turn Hamas positions into rubble. (Getty Images)
At least 40 people have been killed in Israel during fighting with Palestinian militants on October 7, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said in a statement. (Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images)
Israel Hamas War (Majdi Mohammed / AP)
Fighting continued in southern Israel for a second day as Israeli Defence Forces sought to regain control of areas infiltrated yesterday by militants from the Gaza Strip. (Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (Oded Balilty / AP)
Smoke billows from a boat following Israeli strikes at the Gaza City port. (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)
Palestinians take shelter at schools due to Israeli bombardments in Gaza (Ashraf Amra / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

