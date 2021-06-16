Photos: Israeli ultranationalists march through East Jerusalem, stirring animosity
Marcus Yam, Associated Press
·2 min read
On Tuesday, hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded in East Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel.
The march posed a test for Israel's fragile new government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month's 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians consider the march, meant to celebrate Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, to be a provocation. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the parade, a version of which helped ignite last month's war.
With music blaring, hundreds of Jewish ultranationalists gathered in front of the Damascus Gate, which leads into Jerusalem's Old City. Most appeared to be young men, and many held blue-and-white Israeli flags as they danced and sang religious songs.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem on Tuesday, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government. Last month, Israeli-Palestinian confrontations in contested Jerusalem helped trigger 11 days of cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. On Tuesday, Israeli police in riot gear and on horseback cordoned off areas leading to the walled Old City's flashpoint Damascus Gate, clearing the area to Palestinians before the marchers arrived.
Israeli media said that fire burned farmland in at least 13 different locations.Eyewitness video shows fire burning in Israeli farmland, while a tractor and fire engine try to put fire out. This took place hours ahead of a planned flag-waving procession, far-right Israeli groups insisted on holding in East Jerusalem, that risks re-igniting tensions with Palestinians and poses an early test for Israel's new government.Assailing the march as a "provocation," Palestinians called for "Day of Rage" protests in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with memories still fresh of confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.The marchers hope to pass through Jerusalem's walled Old City, which is home to shrines sacred to Judaism, Islam, and Christianity and is the most sensitive site in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel scrapped rules on wearing face masks indoors on Tuesday, having abandoned its domestic vaccine passes, as the coronavirus infection rate fell to single digits. As Britain's hopes of a Covid "Freedom Day" were dashed this week, a very different picture has emerged in Israel, where citizens no longer need to face masks in closed spaces such as supermarkets and banks. Rules on wearing masks outdoors have already been lifted. The green pass, a vaccine passport which allowed entry to bars, res
Ramallah — Palestinian leaders had hoped for a long time to get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu, but they didn’t want to end up with Naftali Bennett as Israel's prime minister.The big picture: The Palestinian leadership in Ramallah considers Bennett a hardliner because he has opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state and previously called for Israel to annex Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe
A rally in New York City linking defunding the NYPD with ending aid to Israel highlights a growing awareness on US left Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest titled ‘Stop Jerusalem Expulsions, save Sheikh Jarrah’ outside of the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington last month. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Palestinians and Israelis have seen some of the worst violence in years after Israeli settlers forcibly expelled Palestinian families from their homes in the S
Teigen says she was “insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers.” Supermodel Chrissy Teigen issued a lengthy apology for online bullying after facing the accusations from several people. American fashion designer Michael Costello and model Courtney Stodden were among those who made the claim.
New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is signaling he intends to move cautiously at first on issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an approach that will suit the Biden administration just fine.Why it matters: Bennett is aiming to avoid an early confrontation with the U.S., and his fragile and ideologically diverse government will have a hard time taking any groundbreaking steps on foreign policy in the first place.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insight
Without a formal constitution, Israelis disagree on such basic issues as whether Israel is a Jewish state. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesRenewed fighting has has erupted again between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, endangering a ceasefire instituted after an 11-day war in May. The conflict in Gaza is an early test of Israel’s new coalition government. Recently, parties across the political spectrum united to remove Israel’s scandal-plagued prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power, e
E3 2021 dazzled with trailers and announcements for several upcoming video games, but these seven trailers stood out to us as our favorites. The post Our Favorite Trailers from E3 2021 appeared first on Nerdist.
A 22-year-old Muslim woman wearing a hijab was verbally attacked while waiting for the bus in Vancouver, Canada, last week. What happened: Shafira Vidyamaharani was at a bus stop on Main Street at around 11 a.m. on June 11 when the incident occurred, according to CBC. “I noticed that that upset him so he complained to another person who was also waiting in line about me, and I could tell that he was calling me names and slurs,” Vidyamaharani told CTV News.
Israel launched airstrikes against the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, the first offensive move since the May 20 ceasefire that ended the 11-day conflict between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas last month.
Multiple suspects believed to be linked to the Clop ransomware gang have been detained in Ukraine after a joint operation from law enforcement agencies in Ukraine, South Korea, and the United States. The Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine confirmed that six arrests were made after searches at 21 residences in the capital Kyiv and nearby regions. "It was established that six defendants carried out attacks of malicious software such as 'ransomware' on the servers of American and [South] Korean companies," alleged Ukraine's national police force in a statement.