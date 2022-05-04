PHOTOS: Jacksonville men arrested for street racing down JTB, JSO says

Four men were arrested last week during a street racing investigation on the city’s Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Apr. 29, just after 11 p.m., officers say they spotted a Chevrolet Corvette, BMW M5, and two Nissan 370Z’s speeding onto JTB from Southside Boulevard, where they continued traveling in pairs along the middle and outside lanes of traffic.

In a JSO report, an officer had to drive more than 115 miles per hour for nearly four miles before finally catching the group. The drivers were seen attempting to outdistance or outgain one another for miles before they were pulled over by police west of Hodges Boulevard.

One of the drivers, Mursal Sayfotov, 26, reportedly told officers he had just purchased his Corvette and was coming home.

Sayfotov, as well as Mansur Iznurov, 34, Suleyman Iznurov, 26, and Rakhmon Tairov, 34, were charged with one count of racing on a highway. Sayfotov was also cited for not having a valid tag. Iznurov was cited for non-transparent window tint.

