Over 70 dead in worst bombardments between Israel and Hamas for years
At least 67 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in fighting between Israel's military and Hamas since Monday, per Reuters.
The big picture: The worst aerial exchanges of fire between Israel and Hamas since 2014 continued into early Thursday. It come days after escalating violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers during protests over the planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes.
The UN has said the evictions would violate international law.
Israeli firefighters and security forces inspect damages at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, after rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza Strip on May 12. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images
A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on May 12. Photo: Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke billows on May 12 at Ashkelon's refinery, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Rockets are launched from Gaza toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian youth comforts an injured boy receiving medical care al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on May 11. Photo: Mahmud HamsA/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli emergency services transport an injured man in the town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian protester burns tires in response to Israeli security forces at the Beit El checkpoint early on May 12. Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Israeli forces and others take cover on the ground as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11. Nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous day, AP reports. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 following overnight exchanges of fire. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images
Smoke billows from a fire caused by Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Rockets are launched from Gaza into Israel on May 11. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Palestinian children inspect their damaged house following an Israeli airstrike at Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, after they were launched from the Gaza Strip on May 10. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Israeli forces fire tear gas towards Palestinians throwing stones during a protest in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 10. Photo: Hazem Bade/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinian medics evacuating a wounded person during protests in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. Photo: Ahmad Ghabarli/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians respond to Israeli forces during a protest against attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank, early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest exchanges and more photos.
