Over 70 dead in worst bombardments between Israel and Hamas for years

Rebecca Falconer
·3 min read

At least 67 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in fighting between Israel's military and Hamas since Monday, per Reuters.

The big picture: The worst aerial exchanges of fire between Israel and Hamas since 2014 continued into early Thursday. It come days after escalating violence in Jerusalem that injured hundreds of Palestinians and several Israeli police officers during protests over the planned evictions of Palestinian families from their homes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Israeli firefighters and security forces inspect damages at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, after rockets were launched toward Israel from Gaza Strip on May 12. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images

A fire rages at sunrise in Khan Yunish following an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza on May 12. Photo: Youssef Massoud/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows on May 12 at Ashkelon's refinery, hit by Hamas rockets the previous day in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

People gather at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Rockets are launched from Gaza toward the coastal city of Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11. Photo: Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian youth comforts an injured boy receiving medical care al-Shifa hospital after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on May 11. Photo: Mahmud HamsA/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli emergency services transport an injured man in the town of Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators at the Qalandiya checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 11. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian protester burns tires in response to Israeli security forces at the Beit El checkpoint early on May 12. Photo: Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israeli forces and others take cover on the ground as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11. Nine children were among 24 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous day, AP reports. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11 following overnight exchanges of fire. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows from a fire caused by Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

Rockets are launched from Gaza into Israel on May 11. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Palestinian children inspect their damaged house following an Israeli airstrike at Al-Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City on May 11. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts rockets above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, after they were launched from the Gaza Strip on May 10. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces fire tear gas towards Palestinians throwing stones during a protest in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on May 10. Photo: Hazem Bade/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian medics evacuating a wounded person during protests in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. Photo: Ahmad Ghabarli/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians respond to Israeli forces during a protest against attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest at Masjid al-Aqsa, in Nablus, West Bank, early on May 11. Photo: Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest exchanges and more photos.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Rockets hit Israel as airstrikes pound Gaza Strip

    Israel has killed a string of senior Hamas military figures and pounded three multistory towers as it hammers the Gaza Strip with airstrikes. Meanwhile, militants in the territory fired barrages of rockets Wednesday. (May 12)

  • 24 Palestinians including 9 children dead as Israel hits Hamas

    Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. It was an escalation sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

  • Streets of Tel Aviv empty as death toll grows from conflict in Israel

    At least 59 people have been killed in the violence on both sides as it now spreads to mixed Arab-Jewish towns inside Israel.

  • ‘Baghdad Central’ Actress Maisa Abd Elhadi Reportedly Shot By Israeli Soldiers During Protest

    Maisa Abd Elhadi, the Palestinian actress whose credits include the Channel 4 series Baghdad Central and Netflix original The Angel, reportedly is recovering after being shot by Israeli police during a protest in Haifa. The region is experiencing its worst violence since the 2014 Gaza war. This week, at least 35 Palestinians including 12 children […]

  • Top Iran diplomat: Tehran ready for closer ties with Riyadh

    Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that his country is ready for closer ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia, adding that he hoped recent talks between the two sides would lead to greater stability in the region. Mohammad Javad Zarif was speaking in Damascus after a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Baghdad recently confirmed it hosted Iraq-mediated talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Space junk is a growing problem. What can we do about it?

    Rocket parts, defunct satellites and small chunks of debris traveling at incredible speed could one day make it impossible for mankind to achieve its ambitions in space.

  • Prosecutor to seek hate crime charges, death penalty in Atlanta shootings

    Prosecutors unveiled murder charges against the white man accused of shooting and killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas, AP reports.Driving the news: A prosecutor filed notice that she plans to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty in the case. Two separate grand juries have now indicted the suspect on murder charges.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robert Aaron Long, 22, in the killings of Suncha Kim, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant and Yong Ae Yue. Long faces:Four counts of murderFour counts of felony murderFive counts of assault with a deadly weaponFour counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felonyOne count of domestic terrorismFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed notice that she plans to seek hate crime charges based on actual or perceived race, national origin, sex and gender, per AP.A separate grand jury in Cherokee County indicted Long on counts related to the shooting spree that killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Yaun and Paul Michels. It's not yet known whether the county's district attorney intends to pursue hate crime charges.Long faces: Four counts of malice murderFour counts of felony murderOne count of criminal attempt to commit murder11 counts of aggravated assaultOne count of aggravated batteryOne count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felonyOne count of criminal damage to propertyWhat to watch: The high-profile case could test the state's new hate crimes law, which was signed into law last year. According to Georgia law, a hate crime cannot be charged on its own. Only after a person is convicted of an underlying crime can a jury decide the merits of such a charge, which carries an additional penalty. The big picture: The shootings, which came amid a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate, increased fear among Asian Americans and sparked outcry across the country.In 16 of the United States' largest cities and counties, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 164% since this time last year, according to a recent study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino. AAPI women are more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, Stop AAPI Hate reports.In April, the Senate passed a rare bipartisan bill to address anti-Asian hate. The House is expected to take up its version of the legislation in May.Go deeper: The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.Editor's note: This story has been updated with Robert Aaron Long's indictment in Cherokee County.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gal Gadot Gets an Earful Online After Calling for an End to ‘Unimaginable Hostility’ in Her Native Israel

    The “Wonder Woman” star is taking some heat for a seemingly neutral post Gal Gadot is trending for comments she made Wednesday regarding the flareup of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but not in the way she’d planned. In a post published to her social media accounts, the Israeli-born actress expressed fears for her loved ones along with her hopes for “peace” and “better days” after a new round of attacks and counterattacks in the Gaza strip that left dozens of people dead. “My heart breaks,” she wrote. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.” 💔 pic.twitter.com/cLgDdn70No— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 12, 2021 Gadot’s statement comes days after a confrontation between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters escalated into rocket strikes from the Gaza Strip into Tel Aviv and a series of airstrikes conducted by Israel’s military. The rocket strikes killed at least three Israelis but were mostly thwarted by Israel’s advanced missile-defense system. The airstrikes leveled a multistory apartment building and killed at least 30 Palestinians, including 10 children, according to NBC News. Gadot captioned the post with a broken heart emoji and disabled all comments. However, the tweet version of her message still managed to garner over 65,000 quote tweets and an online firestorm. Twitter user @thetaeprint questioned Gadot’s plea for peace, citing the actress’s service in the Israel Defense Force from 2005-2007: “Reminder Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine firsthand but also actively supported it. How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the frontlines enabling it #FreePalestine.” Reminder Gal Gadot served in the IDF for two years where she not only witnessed the ethnic cleansing of Palestine firsthand but also actively supported it. How can you advocate to stop the vicious cycle of terror when you are standing on the frontlines enabling it #FreePalestine https://t.co/aAmoKKhBs1— TTP 🌸 (@thetaeprint) May 12, 2021 However, military service is required of all citizens of Israel. Users like @r0sestardust took issue with the semantics of the post. “The fact that Gal Gadot couldn’t bring herself to say Palestine or Palestinians once but instead refers to them as neighbours is very telling.” the fact that gal gadot couldn’t bring herself to say palestine or palestinians once but instead refers to them as neighbours is very telling— toni (@r0sestardust) May 12, 2021 Whereas @IsntIt10vely took a more lighthearted route, pitting Gadot’s iconic character against her. If Wonder Woman ever met Gal Gadot pic.twitter.com/fh689zzcYK— eric (@IsntIt10vely) May 12, 2021 Very simply put, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is over whether the land east of the Mediterranean Sea should be considered Israel or Palestine and how that land should be controlled. The ever-intensifying situation has been described as the world’s “most intractable conflict.” Read original story Gal Gadot Gets an Earful Online After Calling for an End to ‘Unimaginable Hostility’ in Her Native Israel At TheWrap

  • ‘You might die because you desire peace’: Colombians split on protests

    Guardian readers in Colombia comment on scenes of violence while some say they can finally speak their minds as others believe the unrest has gone too far Demonstrators protest during the 13th day of the national strike in Bogotá, Colombia, on 10 May. Photograph: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/EPA Nearly two weeks after mass anti-government protests kicked off in Colombia at the end of April, President Iván Duque has promised a national dialogue over issues raised by young demonstrators, including free university tuition. “We know we must take urgent steps to generate hope and a future for our youth,” Duque said during a brief visit to Cali, a city of over 2 million that has beeen the setting for violent clashes. But the government has dismissed out of hand some of the protesters’ demands, such as a basic income, and ignored broad calls for police reform. At least 47 people have died, according to local watchdogs Temblores and Indepaz, and local and international human rights organisations have blamed police for the killings. Dozens of disciplinary investigations have been launched, and three officers have been charged with murder. But the protests – mostly peaceful, some riotous and destructive – have divided the Colombian population. “Unfortunately, in my city this has not been a peaceful protest,” Juan, 40, a hospital doctor in Cali, said. “We are in the middle of the third Covid peak in Cali. For the last three to four weeks, we’ve had 85-95% occupancy in ICUs. My work at the hospital has been hugely affected by the blockades erected across and around the city. “My hospital was forced to cancel ambulatory consultations and surgeries, until further notice. We are only seeing emergencies and are operating at perhaps 10% capacity.” Nurses from a hospital wave during demonstrations in Bogotá on 3 May. Photograph: Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock Juan is one of hundreds of people who responded to a reader callout asking about the situation in Colombia. Carolina, 26, a paediatrician in Bogotá, where demonstrators and police have also clashed, is still on the side of the protesters. As the main breadwinner in her family, she feels it’s too risky to participate in marches herself, but tries to do her bit by sharing information on social media to counter what she considers an avalanche of fake news in favour of the government. “It’s hard for me to go to the streets. My parents are worried I’m not going to come back, but it frustrates me so much to see so many videos of my people facing the police and being hurt,” she says. “Our president ignores the complaints of the people and sends the military and police to kill us.” Carolina also feels abandoned by wealthier citizens who oppose the uprising, and others from the political ruling class. “It’s pretty depressing to be afraid of dying and knowing you can not call the police, because they are the ones shooting.” She concedes that some protesters have damaged property and erected blockades, but blames a small minority. “Most protesters are peaceful,” she says. “We listen to the helicopters at night, and the tanks driving through our neighborhoods. No matter what you do, you are a criminal in the eyes of the authorities, and you might die just because you desire peace, a better country and a non-corrupt government. We need international help.” Riot police officers fire teargas at demonstrators in Cali on 10 May. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images Carolina says Covid infections and deaths increased in Bogotá since the protests began. “This is the third peak in our country, and maybe the worst one so far. But believe me when I say people think the government is more dangerous than Covid. As a paediatrician, I’m tired of seeing children sick with hunger.” Carolina’s views mirror those of scores of university students and young people from Cali, Bogotá, Medellín, Manizales, Barranquilla and elsewhere in the country who wrote in via the callout to express their support for the protests, and their despair over police crackdowns. Decrying poor living conditions, censorship, social media blockades by the government and police brutality, various teenagers, students and young professionals commented on the scenes of violence and disorder from their homes, too scared to leave. Fabian, 25, a chemical engineer from Bogotá, fears police are trying to set up demonstrators. “The police constantly provoke clashes with protesters, but we also suspect that plain-clothed police are engaging in criminal activities to discredit the protests and justify the violence against people,” he said. But this narrative is not persuading everyone, with many people believing the social unrest has gone too far. Various Colombians who contacted the Guardian appeared shaken by reports of a pregnant woman lost her baby while stuck in an ambulance at a blockade. Others cited reports of an incident in which protesters set fire to a police station in Bogotá with 10 officers trapped inside. Maria, 40, a human rights attorney from Cali, believes the destruction the protests have brought is inexcusable. “The situation in Colombia is worsening by the second. Many protesters have an absolute lack of respect for human rights,” she said. Fernando, 60, a web and graphic designer from Bogotá, initially sympathized with the demonstrations, but strongly disapproves of the disorder that is now gripping his city. “Colombia’s democracy is under attack. What started as peaceful protests from labour unions and other citizens has ended in a bloody mess,” he said. Demonstrators are seen at a barricade as fires burn in Cali on 11 May. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images However Raúl*, 37, a self-proclaimed far-left activist from Palmira, a city about 17 miles from Cali, is elated. “People like myself had to keep a really low profile under this regime. Over the past 20 years we, the real far-left activists [were conflated with] the so-called ‘leftist’ guerrillas that operate in some regions of this country. “These guerrillas used to be far-left political organisations inspired by the Cuban revolution, but now they are just armed organisations that profit from drug traffic and are at full war against the regime. “We had a really hard time fighting for workers in the unions, for people’s rights, selling our publishings and expressing our political beliefs because every kind of demonstration of the oppressed or workers was instantly perceived as a Marxist activity, and as guerrilla-related. “I am so happy right now. It’s like coming out of a really long dark night. Now, I can openly participate in political activities. I can, at last, speak my mind.” *Name has been changed

  • China issues total ban on synthetic cannabinoids

    China on Tuesday said it will add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a first in the world, to curb their manufacturing, trafficking and abuse. It is the second time that Chinese authorities have imposed a class-wide ban on a substance, after all fentanyl-related drugs were controlled in 2019. Synthetic cannabinoids are human-made chemicals that act on the same brain receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana.

  • Florida and Virginia governors declare state of emergency over growing gas shortage

    Florida's gasoline supply is mostly unaffected by the hack, but an uptick in panic buying has led to local shortages, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

  • DeSantis signs landmark Florida sea level rise bills into law

    TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Wednesday that lawmakers say will leave Florida better prepared for future flooding and sea level rise. The bills, SB 1954 and SB 2514, will — among other things — set aside hundreds of millions of state dollars for flooding infrastructure projects. The Republican-led efforts would redirect a significant portion of that money from an affordable ...

  • Kent Bazemore responds 'guess you can't joke anymore' to Bradley Beal's Twitter rant

    Kent Bazemore believes that Bradley Beal took his initial comments about the NBA scoring title a bit too seriously.

  • The Best Cat Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

    So, you’ve decided to bring a feline friend into your life. And after much research on different breeds, you think you’ve found one that is the right size for your space...

  • How Hamas pierced Israel's famous Iron Dome shield

    Israel's military was facing questions on Wednesday as to whether its Iron Dome missile defence system needed an upgrade, after five Israeli civilians were killed by rocket strikes. The system, which Israeli officials say has a 90 per cent interception rate, has already avoided heavy loss of life in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and other cities which became a focal point for Hamas as it sought to overwhelm air defences. But on Wednesday, Israeli analysts said that for some time intelligence sources had been warning that Hamas had significantly improved its weaponry, to the extent that it could "pierce the Iron Dome shield." “Iron Dome always had a weakness,” the Jerusalem Post’s intelligence, terrorism and legal analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob wrote in an article on Wednesday, referring to the system’s success rate. Mr Bob stressed that this did not mean that the Iron Dome was no longer effective.

  • 29 French Bulldogs Saved from Meat Markets Flown to Los Angeles to Find Forever Homes

    Wagmor Pets is working with other animal rescues to help over two dozen French bulldogs mixes leave their meat market cages behind them and find loving homes

  • The global conflicts that pre-dated Covid are now back in full force

    From Palestine to Colombia, Afghanistan, and Myanmar, conflicts that cooled during Covid-19 lockdowns have returned with a vengeance.

  • Violence in Israel Challenges Biden's 'Stand Back' Approach

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden took office in January with little interest in pursuing an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, for understandable reasons. President Bill Clinton hosted an Israeli-Palestinian summit during his first year in the White House. President Barack Obama appointed a Middle East peace envoy on his second full day in office. And before his swearing-in, Donald Trump vowed to secure an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal “which no one else has managed to get.” All of them failed to achieve a peace deal, as did President George W. Bush, who took up the cause later in his presidency. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Even before the recent explosion of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, analysts agreed that prospects for a successful negotiation continued to look hopeless in the near term, with neither side prepared to make concessions the other would demand. Biden and his senior advisers have largely accepted that status quo. Determined to shift the focus of American foreign policy to China from the Middle East and seeing no reliable partner in an unstable Israeli government led by an embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pursued hard-line positions toward the Palestinians, Biden has issued familiar endorsements of a two-state solution while making little effort to push the parties toward one. But as spiraling riots, rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Israel, and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip threaten to escalate into a major conflict, calls are growing in the Democratic Party for Biden to play a more active role. Some liberals urge him to more firmly challenge Israeli settlement activity, which makes a peaceful resolution with the Palestinians harder to achieve. “The problem with the Middle East is that you can try to turn your back on it, but it won’t turn its back on you,” said Martin S. Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel and a former special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. Biden administration officials on Tuesday publicly called for both sides to show restraint. In recent days, U.S. officials have also pressed Israeli and Palestinian officials in private conversations to avoid inflaming tensions, and issued a successful plea for the postponement of an Israeli court ruling on the eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem that helped lead to recent clashes in the city. Indyk said he did not blame Biden’s approach of “conflict management, rather than conflict resolution,” given the dim prospects for peace after Trump’s presidency, which culminated with a heavily pro-Israel peace plan last year that the Palestinians rejected on arrival. But Indyk said that Biden must now become more active, and he urged the swift appointment to the empty post of American ambassador to Jerusalem. Indyk also noted that the president had not yet spoken with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. He also said the administration should reopen a consulate in East Jerusalem, which had been the United States’ main point of contact with Palestinians before it was closed under Trump. “They need to establish a dialogue with the Palestinians,” Indyk said. The White House disclosed Tuesday that Biden and Abbas had exchanged letters after the 2020 election. U.S. officials have also had private, lower-level contacts with Palestinian officials, including Abbas’ senior adviser, Hussein al-Sheikh. Other Democrats urged Biden to exert more pressure on Israel’s government over settlement activity and territorial claims that they say are making the prospects for an agreement with the Palestinians virtually impossible. “If you stand back and the process of creeping annexation is allowed to continue unchecked, it is going to result in this kind of moment,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the liberal pro-Israel advocacy group J Street. “You can wish this off your priority list, but this is a conflict with very deep-seated problems, and they need attention. And if you leave it untended, it’s going to catch fire, and people are going to get hurt again,” Ben-Ami said. “We are inches away from this blowing out of control.” The Democratic Party has moved to the left on Israel in recent years, partly because of Netanyahu’s strong alliance with Trump and other Republican leaders, and also because many of its younger activists and members of Congress are more openly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than those of Biden’s generation. After the State Department said last week that it was “deeply concerned” about the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem, some Democrats rebuked the Biden administration for failure to act more assertively to stop the Israelis. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland wrote on Twitter that “this is not a moment for tepid statements.” At a briefing Monday, Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, was asked about a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who said that the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, in a defense of the proposed evictions, had endorsed “ethnic cleansing.” Price said the claim was “not something that our analysis supports.” Some analysts said that even if Biden shared the assessment that more pressure on Israel’s government would be effective, he might be wary of further exacerbating tensions with Israeli leaders anxious about his top priority in the Middle East: an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials have long opposed. Biden also took office at a moment of enormous political flux, with Israel in the midst of several failed efforts to form a lasting government and the Palestinians headed toward elections — since postponed, another source of the current unrest — that complicated efforts to devise a clear U.S. policy. Netanyahu is struggling to hold on to power, and U.S. officials say the influence of Abbas over Palestinian protests and violence, driven by militants and social media, is close to zero. Biden also has memories from his days as vice president of Obama’s call for an Israeli settlement freeze and territorial concessions, which had little effect on policies over the long term but drew fierce political blowback from Republicans and some Democrats who said Obama failed to understand Israel’s security needs. Republicans continue to exploit tensions in the Democratic Party over Israel policy. On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement charging that Biden’s “lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.” But it was unclear what support Trump felt the United States was not providing, given that his own statement of support for Israel’s “right to defend itself” matched Biden administration talking points. Many Democrats, including Biden officials speaking privately, say that Trump is a key cause of the current problems. Halie Soifer, the chief executive of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said that Trump, who fulsomely supported Netanyahu’s pro-settlement policies and defied warnings of Palestinian unrest in moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, “was willing to intervene in Israeli domestic politics and elections to pursue his political agenda, regardless of its impact on the region or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” Soifer said that Biden deserved credit for being a supporter, during the Obama administration, of Israel’s so-called Iron Dome anti-rocket system, which has been defending Israeli cities from incoming fire. “Our priority is on restoring calm. Our priority over the longer term may move toward playing some sort of mediating role between Israelis and Palestinians,” Price, the State Department spokesman, told reporters Monday. “But given circumstances on the ground right now — and even before this current flare-up — we’re just not in a position, I think, to see meaningful progress,” he added. “And our policy has recognized that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • SoftBank shares slide after $23 billion buyback scheme not extended

    SoftBank Group Corp shares tumbled 8% in morning trade on Thursday after the conglomerate did not extend its buyback programme, removing support for the stock as concern over frothy portfolio valuations outweighed record earnings. SoftBank completed a 2.5 trillion yen ($22.8 billion) buyback on Wednesday, though Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said further repurchases remain an option. "If we think it's beneficial to buy back shares we will," Son told reporters, adding that investment opportunities and any significant underperformance of the group's shares would be taken into account.

  • How to talk to your kids about online scams — and keep them safe

    Expert offers tips on how parents can talk to their children about online scams and phishing and how to protect themselves.