Photos: Kids and Family Expo at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was plenty of fun for everyone Saturday at the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s Kids and Family Expo.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at DeVos Place. Some highlights included miniature horses, face painting, a petting zoo and Bundt cake walks. Storm Team 8’s Ellen Bacca also made an appearance, teaching kids about West Michigan weather with the interactive Weather Experience.

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The be nice. Kids and Family Expo on Jan. 27, 2024. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Organizers say their goal was to promote family wellness by offering great experiences, as well as information about community resources.

West Michigan’s ‘be nice.’ partners with Crisis Text Line to offer mental health help

You can learn more about the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan on its website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.