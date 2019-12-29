Photos of a koala hospital in Australia show just how devastating recent bushfires have been for the iconic marsupial

Saeed Khan / AFO via Getty Images

Bushfires in Australia have devastated the country's koala population.

However, Australians are doing everything they can to save the beloved marsupial.

Photos of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in New South Wales show the catastrophic impact the bushfires have had on koalas, and how hospital volunteers are working day and night to rescue them.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Bushfires throughout the Australian territory of New South Wales have devastated its koala population.

So far, the wildfires have ravaged about 12.35 million acres of land, killing nine people and destroying over 1,000 homes. Moreover, the feared ecological loss is enormous. Australia's Environment Minister, Sussan Ley, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that her ministry estimates that "Up to 30% of [koalas'] habitat has been destroyed." Exactly how much has been lost won't be known until the fires die down.

But some Australians have been galvanized to save one of their country's most beloved animal species. As Australia continues to face extreme heat and bushfires, videos of koalas being given water have spread across social media. And the grassroots support doesn't stop there.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a small koala hospital in New South Wales, raised over 2.2 million Australian dollars after starting a GoFundMe page with a goal of just 25,000 AUD. The GoFundMe is one of the most successful in Australian history, and even caught the attention of actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pictures from the Koala Hospital show the devastation that Australia's koalas are facing, and the efforts of ordinary Australians to save the iconic marsupial.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital was established in 1973 by the non-profit, Koala Conservation Australia Incorporated.

Koala hospital Australia bushfires More

Nathan Edwards / Getty Images

Source: Koala Hospital Website

The hospital has eight intensive care units that cater to koalas with specific medical needs. It is staffed by four paid employees and 140 volunteers.

Koala hospital Australia bushfires More

Nathan Edwards / Getty ImagesBut since the bushfires started, the koala hospital has been overwhelmed by the number of injured koalas requiring care.

Koala hospital Australia bushfires More

Nathan Edwards / Getty ImagesWhen a koala is brought to the hospital, the first priority is rehydrating it.

Koala hospital Australia bushfires More

Saeed Khan / AFO via Getty ImagesThe next day, the koala is examined and treated for burns.

Koala hospital Australia bushfires More