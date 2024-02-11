PHOTOS: Large hail spotted after severe weather Sunday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A tornado warning issued for Fayette County early Sunday was canceled at 9:15 a.m. after the storm had ventured into Austin and Washington counties. No warnings remain in the KXAN viewing area, and cloudy skies are expected to clear up in the afternoon.

While there are no longer any active warnings, that doesn’t mean all the remnants of the storm have disappeared. KXAN viewers shared photos and videos of hail accumulating in Central Texas amid the morning’s severe weather stint.

Hail found in Belterra

A KXAN viewer shared footage of hail accumulating in Belterra Sunday morning amid severe weather.

Hail in Belterra, Texas. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Large clumps of hail pour down in West Point

KXAN viewer Melinda Briggs shared photos Sunday morning showing balls of hail well surpassing the size of a quarter. Briggs captured the photos in West Point amid severe weather Sunday.

Hail larger than a quarter was captured by KXAN viewer Melinda Briggs in West Point Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Melinda Briggs)

