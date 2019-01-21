Photos: Last total lunar eclipse of the decade glows red around the world

A total lunar eclipse glowed red in the night sky on Sunday night, the last of its kind anywhere in the world until 2021.

People across North America, South America, western Europe and western Africa were able to see the moon change color as it passed directly through Earth's shadow.

Those in the northeastern United States braved temperatures in the single digits and teens with winds pushing AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero F to see the spectacle. The sky cleared just in time for most of the region to view the eclipse in the wake of a snowstorm.

Some lunar eclipse viewing parties were canceled in the central and eastern U.S. due to icy roadways and bitterly cold conditions, according to Reuters.

