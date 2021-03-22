Photos Leaked by Texas Dem Reveal Inside of Overcrowded, Makeshift Border Patrol Facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the Biden administration struggles to handle a growing crisis at the border.

Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) shared a series of photos of the soft-sided facility with Axios, telling the outlet that while each of the eight “pods” there has a 260-person occupancy, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors as of Sunday.

Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children but did not tour that specific facility nor capture the photos himself, called them “terrible conditions for the children.” He called for the children to be moved more quickly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Border Patrol agents are “doing the best they can under the circumstances” but are “not equipped to care for kids” and “need help from the administration,” he said.

The photos offer a rare look at the deteriorating situation at the border, as the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at migrant housing facilities. CBP had 10,000 migrants in custody as of Saturday. Unaccompanied minors accounted for nearly half of those in custody. Thousands of migrants have been waiting for more than three days in border patrol facilities, according to the report.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

Cuellar said the U.S. has to “stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States.”

“We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries,” he said.

Mayorkas on Sunday underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.”

“Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” he said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.”

Mayorkas said that though the administration has warned migrants against seeking entry to the U.S. that border officials “will not expel into the Mexican desert, for example, three orphan children.”

He also told CNN on Sunday that “a Border Patrol station is no place for a child” and the administration is “working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Inside a crowded border patrol tent for migrants in Texas

    Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government's longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.Why it matters: Each of eight "pods" in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation. But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause the Biden administration has restricted media coverage at housing facilities, images like these offer a rare window into conditions. Cuellar, who recently visited a shelter for children, did not tour the Donna facility or take the photos himself. He said the photos were taken over the weekend.What they're saying: Cuellar described the setting as "terrible conditions for the children" and said they need to be moved more rapidly into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.Border Patrol agents are "doing the best they can under the circumstances" but are "not equipped to care for kids" and "need help from the administration," he said."We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States. We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries."“I have said repeatedly from the very outset a Border Patrol station is no place for a child," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Sunday. "That is why we are working around the clock to move these children out of the Border Patrol facilities into the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services that shelters them.”On MSNBC, he compared the administration's actions to those of the Trump administration,"We are not expelling children, girls, 5, 7, 9 years old back into the desert of Mexico, back into the hands of traffickers.”The bottom line: Facilities are at capacity under coronavirus protocols, and the Rio Grande Valley sector — which includes Donna — has far exceeded even its non-pandemic limits. As of Saturday, there were 10,000 migrants in CBP custody overall. Nearly half were unaccompanied minors — thousands of whom had been waiting for more than 3 days in border patrol facilities, according to government data provided to Axios by another source. Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 days

    An internal Department of Homeland Security document leaked to Axios shows that 823 unaccompanied migrant children have been held in border patrol custody for over 10 days — more than a fourfold increase over the past week.Why this matters: These facilities aren't meant to house kids for more than three days, but the recent surge of children at the southern border has overwhelmed the Biden administration's capacity to handle them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The maximum amount of time a child is legally supposed to be held in border patrol custody is 72 hours. But as of Saturday, 3,314 unaccompanied children had been in custody longer, with 2,226 for more than five days and 823 for more than 10 days.The document, with figures updated through Saturday, shows how the Biden administration is struggling to manage the volume of child migrants.The trend is accelerating. On last Monday, only 185 migrant children were being held in border patrol custody for more than 10 days.The big picture: President Biden is telling migrants not to try to cross the border but Biden has chosen not to use an emergency order to turn away kids at the border, as was done under the Trump administration. The surge shows no sign of abating.Analysts cite the policy change and Biden's more welcoming rhetoric to immigrants among various factors driving the surge — along with damaging hurricanes in Central America and general desperation that intensified during a pandemic.Under U.S. law, U.S. Customs and Border Protection must initially receive unaccompanied children until the Department of Health and Human Services indicates there is space to accept them in one of their shelters.After a recent visit to the border, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted: "Just left the border processing facility. 100s of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 yr old girl sobbbed [sic] uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents.""For clarification," Murphy added in a follow-up tweet, "kids are no longer separated from their parents at the border (in this case, the girl's parents are in the US). But even though kids can now stay and apply for asylum, if they are traveling w relatives who aren't parents, the relative can't stay."The administration has been hurriedly securing additional facilities, including hotel rooms and temporary sites, to house the growing numbers of migrant children and families.What they're saying: A Biden administration official tells Axios that the administration has been clear at all levels that CBP facilities are no place for children and that officials are working around the clock to transfer children to HHS shelters or the homes of vetted relatives or sponsors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Migrants waiting at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that say 'Biden, please let us in!'

    Migrants waiting to be processed at the US-Mexico border have been photographed wearing shirts that appear to mimic Biden's campaign ads.

  • Cops’ posts to private Facebook group show hostility, hate

    In a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom, many current and retired officers spent the year criticizing chiefs who took a knee or officers who marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, whom they called “terrorists” or “thugs.” Trieu was one of two West Mifflin officers seen in a video last year restraining a 15-year-old Black girl after responding to a call about a fight on a school bus.

  • Rio Grande Valley border patrol releasing migrants without court date

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fox weather forecaster Dean turns into fierce Cuomo critic

    To Fox News Channel's Janice Dean, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a liar and a criminal. “He needs to go to jail!” she thundered on “Fox & Friends.” In the past year, though, a searing personal loss has transformed her into a fighter for families who believe that a Cuomo-backed policy encouraging the transfer of COVID-19 positive patients into nursing homes was a deadly error.

  • Outcry in India after ripped jeans blamed for 'societal breakdown'

    Thousands of women across India are defiantly sharing photographs of themselves wearing ripped jeans, after the chief minister of one of India's northern states blamed "societal breakdown" on the clothing. Speaking at a workshop, Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat criticised an unnamed woman he had met on a flight: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?” Mr Rawat, who represents India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caused further outrage by admitting he had looked the flight passenger “up and down” because of her clothing choice. Thousands of Indian women took to social media in disgust at Mr Rawat’s comments, sharing photographs of themselves in their ripped jeans and arguing they had the right to wear what they want. "Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society," said the model Navya Naveli Nanda.

  • The richest Americans don't report at least 20 percent of their income to the IRS, new research suggests

    The richest Americans dodge much more in income taxes than the Internal Revenue Service previously assumed, according to research being published Monday by IRS and academic researchers. The top 1 percent of U.S. households don't report about 21 percent of their income, and a big slice of that — 6 percentage points — is from sophisticated tax-avoidance strategies that aren't detected in spot IRS audits, The Wall Street Journal reports. The top 0.1 percent of households may hide nearly twice the amount of income projected by conventional IRS methodologies, the researchers found. The main drivers of this tax avoidance by the super wealthy are hiding money offshore and the increasing use of pass-through businesses like investment funds, real estate enterprises, closely held family firms, and other partnerships, the researcher found. In such businesses, income passes through an owner's individual tax returns and is not taxed at the corporate level, the Journal explains. "There is more revenue than you might have thought at the very top," Daniel Reck of the London School of Economics, the paper's lead nongovernment author, tells the Journal. "What's needed is a broader strategy that involves increased scrutiny of pass-through businesses [and] investments in the comprehensive audits that the IRS does in its global high-wealth program." The research is being released by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The IRS has been squeezed by budget cuts for a decade, and audit rates and enforcement have dropped accordingly. "The share of all tax returns subject to an audit declined by 46 percent from 2010 to 2018," The New York Times said in an editorial, citing Congressional Budget Office research. "For millionaires, the decline in the audit rate was 61 percent. Today, the government employs fewer people to track down deadbeats than at any time since the 1950s." Increased investment in the IRS and specialized agents are needed — and would more than pay for themselves, the Times says, but Congress should also take the advice of former IRS commissioner Charles Rossotti and create "a third-party verification system for business income," similar to the W-2 system for wages. The lack of such a parallel verification system means "the burden of paying for public services falls more heavily on wage earners than on business owners," the Times argues. "The proposal would not increase the amount anyone owes in taxes. It would, instead, increase the amount paid in taxes by those who are currently cheating." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersAmerica's falling fertility rate

  • A Florida man was sentenced to 7 years after pretending to be associated with the Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation to scam hotels

    Aaron Barnes-Burpo and his co-defendant told hotels and other businesses they were with Wu-tang Clan and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the DOJ said.

  • 'The light of hope': Japanese same-sex couple overjoyed by marriage ruling

    Jenny and Narumi wept for happiness last week when a Japanese court ruled that barring same-sex marriages was unconstitutional, a decision that allowed them to move a step closer to a legal marriage and starting a family. The ruling by the Sapporo district court, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, was a major symbolic victory in Japan, the only country in the Group of Seven major nations to not fully recognise same-sex partnerships. For Jenny and Narumi, who plan on a life together and have held a non-legally binding marriage ceremony, it was much more personal.

  • Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

    I have reported on safety lapses at elite U.S. labs. There is no reason to believe they aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well.

  • Despite the Objections of Police Unions, New York Publishes the Misconduct Records of More Than 83,000 Police Officers

    Last August, The Root reported that the New York Civil Liberties Union released data that revealed more than 323,000 misconduct complaints filed against more than 80,000 New York police officers just after police unions failed to block the records from being exposed in a federal appeals court. Well, it turns out that the Big Apple is not done exposing police records for the good of the civilian communities that police are tasked with protecting and serving. In fact, earlier this month, the disciplinary records of another 83,000-plus police officers in the state have been made available to the public.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    How new vaccine tech can fight Covid EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • John Oliver slams Meghan McCain over 'giving space' for Asian hate to grow

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver spoke about the rise in violence against Asian Americans over the last year, and for a moment concentrated specifically on the rhetoric that many believe has played a part in it. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “the China virus” when referring to COVID-19. Despite warnings it could lead to anti-Asian sentiment, The View co-host Meghan McCain had this to say when discussing the use of the phrase last year. “I think if the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump reelected,” McCain said. “I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan (China). I don't have a problem with it.” “Oh, good, Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it,” Oliver said in response. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive! Instead, gather round, and take the word of a wealthy white woman who's dressed like she's about to lay off 47 people over zoom.” Following the deadly shooting spree in Georgia last week that left eight people dead, six of them Asian women, McCain posted a tweet reading ,”STOP ASIAN HATE.” But Oliver believes the damage caused by McCain and others who were okay with the term “China virus” has already been done. “A fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact,” Oliver said, “but there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don’t have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow.”

  • Ana de Armas Seemingly Addresses Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors After Necklace Photo

    After her selfie spurred rumors of a rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas returned to social media to share a straightforward message. See her posts, below.

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • King William would 'robustly challenge' advice of prime ministers

    Prince William, when he becomes king, will "robustly challenge" advice from his prime ministers in private if he feels it would damage the monarchy, insiders have said. Friends of the Duke of Cambridge have revealed he was concerned the Queen was left with "no choice" but to agree to Boris Johnson's controversial request to prorogue Parliament in 2019. Royal sources also revealed the Duke has grown much closer to his grandmother and the Prince of Wales in recent years, as he has counselled them on how to steer the monarchy through recent crises. The future king is said to be considering a different approach to reigning to his grandmother, whom he sees as assiduously maintaining a position "above politics". However, sources told The Sunday Times the Duke was not happy about the situation the monarchy was put in when Mr Johnson asked the Queen to prorogue parliament at the height of the Brexit debate in 2019. Mr Johnson apologised to the monarch after the move was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court later that year. Sources said the Duke sees his role as king as keeping out of politics but he would offer a "more private, robust challenging of advice" if he feared requests would place the monarchy in jeopardy. The revelations came as it emerged that the Duke, 38, feels his relationship with his grandmother has "greatly improved" in recent years and that they are now "more aligned than ever". He has been a key adviser to the Queen and his father as the Palace has navigated the scandal of the Duke of York's association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein as well as the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as working members of the Royal family. A courtier said: "That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input." Friends also described how there had been a "renaissance" in the relationship between the Duke and his father in recent years. "Part of William's evolution is that he has become closer to his father - he sees their similarities," one friend said. The Duke is reportedly determined to heal his strained relationship with his brother, who sources said he will "miss for ever" after the Sussexes moved to America. Palace sources also described how relations between the brothers hit a low point when the Sussexes launched their "Sussex Royal" website without warning in 2019, a move the Duke considered to have "blindsided" the Queen "in an insulting and disrespectful way". Meanwhile, a former private secretary to the Duke revealed that while he is "not someone who loves ceremony", he has no plans to rein in the pageantry of the monarchy when he ascends to the throne. Miguel Head, who worked for the Duke between 2008 and 2018, said: "When he gets the top job he won't do away with it all. He is mindful that the monarchy represents something timeless that's above all of us, and many people like the magic and theatre of it."

  • Pelosi baited Republicans by collecting positive news coverage about Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal from their districts

    Pelosi last week published blog posts with PDF front pages, showing positive coverage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus in Republican districts.

  • A North Korean citizen has been extradited to the US for the first time to stand trial for money laundering and violating sanctions

    The North Korean man was taken into US custody on Saturday. He is the first North Korean citizen to have ever been extradited to the US to face trial.

  • Jim Clyburn is ticking off some in the White House. He’s perfectly fine with that.

    The South Carolina Democrat saved Biden’s campaign. Now he wants to put his imprint on his presidency.