In photos: Deadly Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps across Georgia

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

Tropical Storm Elsa killed one person in Florida after making landfall in the state and unleashed a suspected tornado that wounded 10 others at a navy base camp ground in southeast Georgia on Wednesday, AP reports.

State of play: Elsa weakened over Georgia, but it still packed 45 mph winds as it moved over the center of the state at 2a.m. Thursday, per the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm warnings were in effect from Little River Inlet South Carolina to Great Egg Inlet New Jersey.

A truck drives through a flooded street after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7 in Steinhatchee, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

A dog stands in the middle of 1st Avenue after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7 in Steinhatchee, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Power crews restore electricity after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7 in Cedar Key, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

A man watches as Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7 in Cedar Key, Florida. Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Fishermen in Havana, Cuba secure their boats to land ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa on July 5. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details on the storm.

