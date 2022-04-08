Photos: At least 50 people killed, dozens wounded in strike on Ukraine train station
Times Photography Staff
·3 min read
KYIV, Ukraine —Dozens of civilians were killed in a Russian missile strike on a crowded train station Friday, Ukrainian officials said, while also warning that they expect to uncover more evidence of gruesome war crimes in parts of the country previously controlled by Russian troops.
Ukraine said a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, where thousands of people had gathered for evacuation from their war-torn districts, was hit by a Russian rocket Friday morning. At least 50 people were killed — including several children — and about 100 were wounded, officials said. Photos posted on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed bodies strewn alongside the tracks along with suitcases, stuffed animals and a baby carriage.
STORY: "Either you help us now - and I'm speaking about days, not weeks - or your help will come too late, and many people will die," he told reporters.Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarize Ukraine, which Kyiv and its Western allies reject as a false pretext for an invasion.Kuleba said the discussion at NATO was not about the list of weapons Ukraine will get but rather about the timeline for when they will be given, adding that he has no doubt that Ukraine will have the weapons necessary to fight.He added that sanctions are inflicting damage on Russia but are not enough to stop the war.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped up calls on Thursday for financial sanctions crippling enough to force Moscow to end the war. Ukrainian officials rushed to evacuate civilians from cities and towns in the east before an anticipated major Russian offensive there.
