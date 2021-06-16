In photos: Life slowly returning to normal as restrictions lift across U.S.

New Yorkers and Californians celebrated most COVID-19 restrictions lifting on Tuesday, as the two states became the latest to move toward fully reopening their economies.

The big picture: The pandemic has now claimed over 600,000 lives in the U.S., but vaccines have helped drive down the seven-day average to roughly 14,000 new cases and fewer than 400 deaths per day, helping most states to ease restrictions.

Guests ride a roller coaster inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Universal City, near Los Angeles, following California's full reopening on June 15. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

A restaurant in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 11, when capacity restrictions enacted during the pandemic on bars and nightclubs were fully lifted. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pike Place in Seattle, Washington, as it becomes the first major city to reach a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate on June 10. Washington is due to fully reopen on June 30 or earlier if it meets its goal of vaccinating 70% of the state's population. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

A restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, on June 11, as the state of Illinois lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

People enjoy the opening of the salad bar at Lambert's Market in Boston's Dorchester after the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts on June 14. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Fans watching the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2 on June 13 at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan. The state is due to ease a range of restrictions on July 1. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A cafe in Denver, Colorado, on June 15. The state ended most pandemic restrictions and lifted its face mask order in May. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

T.J. Osborne performs with the Osborn Bothers during the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam on June 6 in Panama City Beach, Florida. In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ended the state's health restrictions. Photo: Michael Chang/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.

