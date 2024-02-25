Photos: Local pup saved after falling down 6-foot pipe

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A pet owner in Lorain let her pooch outside to take care of her business before bedtime but then the woman watched her pug named Millie disappear in front of her eyes, firefighters said.

Watch: Local athlete’s record-setting day, nationals next

That’s because Millie suddenly fell into an open sump pump pipe that had a missing lid, Lieutenant Eric Kelley told Fox 8 News.

Lorain firefighters responded to the frantic call from Millie’s owner and found the little doggie stuck six feet down in some standing water. The drain opening is two feet in diameter Kelley said. “The dog was cold and just looking up at us with her eyes, he said.

“We had to disconnect the elbow of the pipe, lower a rope, make a sort of clove hitch loop around the dog and tighten the loop around her,” said Rick Valentik with the Lorain Fire Department.

“Then we lifted her (Millie) out of the sump pump pipe as one of our guys was head first, halfway down the hole. She was wet, and shivering. I held her until her owner came back out with a towel,” Valentik said.

Courtesy: Lorain Fire Department

Courtesy: Lorain Fire Department

Courtesy: Lorain Fire Department

Courtesy: Lorain Fire Department

Millie’s owner was very relieved and thankful as she hugged her dog, Kelley added.

Ohio eclipse map: Which cities will have the best view?

The dog rescue happened early Friday morning on West 20th Street in Lorain.

“We worked as a team to come up with an idea. It felt good and it’s a nice feeling to know we did our job,” Kelley said.

The sump pump lid has been re-attached and secured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.