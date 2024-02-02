PHOTOS: Los Gatos police arrest woman accused of stealing from CVS, Safeway, Walmart

(KRON) — A woman was arrested by the Los Gatos Police Department after she allegedly stole from Walmart, Safeway and CVS, police said.

Police were alerted to the female suspect by CVS employees who called to say she left the store with a bag full of makeup. Police cameras captured the woman driving towards the Harwood Shopping Center and arrested her.

LGPD shared images (below) of what the woman allegedly stole. She had a large collection of makeup taken from CVS and Walmart. Her alleged haul from Safeway included paper towels, allergy pills and more.

The suspect, who police did not identify, was arrested on various charges and booked into jail. She also had an open arrest warrant out of San Jose for theft.

