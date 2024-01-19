Photos: Manatee rescued from Bayboro Harbor in St. Petersburg

A manatee was rescued from Bayboro Harbor near the USF St. Petersburg campus on Friday afternoon and taken to ZooTampa.

The rescue was called in after the St. Petersburg campus Regional Chancellor Christian Hardigree saw the manatee and asked student Hailey Hayes to call it in to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“I saw what looked like a manatee nose,” Hayes told the Tampa Bay Times. “I called FWC. From there they dispatched the rescue team.”

The manatee was taken to ZooTampa. It was unclear Friday what had happened to the manatee and there were no immediate updates about its condition.

